The latest on wildfires and wildfire smoke in Canada The Canadian Interagency Forest Fire Centre said there were 431 fires burning on Thursday in nine provinces and two territories. That was down from 441 Wednesday, with Quebec extinguishing 10 fires since Wednesday morning. The number of out-of-control fires also fell from 256 on Wednesday to 234 on Thursday, including a change in status for more than a dozen fires in Quebec. More than 43,000 square kilometres have burned in Canada so far this year, making 2023 the second-worst year for wildfires on record. That’s before the hottest months of the year have even begun. In 2014, more than 46,000 square kilometres burned, the most ever in a single year. At the current pace, that total is expected to be passed this weekend. Follow updates from across the country below.

Air quality improves for Toronto, smoke lingers in northern Ontario, Alberta

Wildfire smoke that hung over Toronto for several days has now cleared, resulting in a notable improvement in air quality for Canada’s most populous city.

Environment Canada, which issued special air quality statements for Toronto multiple days this week, has no alerts in place for the city today.

The city has a “low-risk” Air Quality Health Index rating this morning.

More U.S. firefighters on standby as wildfires continue to rage across Canada

Toronto experienced hazy skies and smoky air earlier this week that saw schools move recess inside and daycares suspend outdoor activities.

The City of Toronto also had outreach teams checking on people experiencing homelessness and opened temporary spaces at some homeless shelters.

Open this photo in gallery: Smoke from forest fires in Quebec casts a smokey haze over Toronto’s skyline as as viewed from Riverdale Park East on June 6, 2023.Fred Lum/The Globe and Mail

Parts of northern Ontario are now experiencing the effects of wildfire smoke, with Environment Canada warning of high levels of air pollution in communities that include North Bay, Sudbury and Timmins.

In Alberta, the worst air quality is near Fort Chipewyan, which remains on an evacuation order as a nearby fire burns out of control. Wood Buffalo and Grande Prairie also have high-risk air quality forecasts.

Moderately bad air quality is forecast for Edmonton and Calgary today.

In British Columbia, air quality is expected to improve almost everywhere in the province except for Fort St. John.

The number of fires burning across the country fell slightly Thursday, but forecasts suggest smoke warnings will remain in parts of several provinces into the weekend.

Environment Canada has warned that people with lung or heart diseases, older adults, children, pregnant people and those who work outdoors are at a higher risk of experiencing health effects from the smoke.

However, the agency notes that wildfire smoke can be harmful to everyone’s health “even at low concentrations.”

Multiple health studies have linked wildfire smoke to serious health consequences including heart attacks, strokes and breathing problems.

The week’s events prompted two debates in the House of Commons related to climate change and fires.

The Bloc and NDP accused the Liberals of claiming to be acting on climate while still subsidizing and approving the expansion of fossil-fuel projects. The Liberals blamed the Conservatives for pushing back on climate policies such as carbon pricing without offering alternatives.

Wildfire updates in Quebec

Dozens of firefighters from France have arrived in Quebec, where they’ll join the fight against the more than 140 fires burning across the province.

There are 141 fires burning across the province this morning, including 127 in the bottom half of the province where firefighting efforts are concentrated.

Wildfire updates in Nova Scotia

Evacuation orders will be lifted today in Nova Scotia’s Shelburne County, where the largest wildfire in the province’s history continues to burn out of control but hasn’t grown since last weekend.

Emergency officials announced that residents who had been contacted about lost or damaged properties would be allowed into the evacuation zone through checkpoints as of 9 a.m. and that the plan was to lift all restrictions at noon.

Wildfire updates in B.C.

Environment Canada says the thunderstorms in the Tumbler Ridge and Dawson Creek areas are coupled with heavy smoke and temperatures almost 10 degrees above normal.

That could complicate efforts to fight the raging West Kiskatinaw River wildfire, which has burned 96 square kilometres of bush and timber east of Tumbler Ridge in the three days since it was discovered.

The extreme fire activity prompted the District of Tumbler Ridge to skip an evacuation alert Thursday and jump right to an order requiring all 2,400 residents to get out immediately and seek refuge in Dawson Creek or Fort St. John.

The B.C. Wildfire Service says the blaze is among 83 active wildfires in the province.