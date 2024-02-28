Open this photo in gallery: Minister of International Development Ahmed Hussen speaks in the foyer of the House of Commons before Question Period on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Feb. 15, 2024. Hussen's office says Canada is working to airdrop humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip as soon as possible.Justin Tang/The Canadian Press

International Development Minister Ahmed Hussen’s office says Canada is working to airdrop humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip as soon as possible.

The confirmation that an active effort is under way comes after Mr. Hussen said Ottawa was exploring new options to deliver aid.

He said the provision of airdrops in partnership with like-minded countries in the region, such as Jordan, was on the table.

Mr. Hussen said last week that the provision of aid is nowhere near what’s needed and a tedious inspection process was slowing down the movement of supplies brought in by truck.

He made the comments following a trip to the Rafah border crossing, the only way in or out of the Gaza Strip since the Israel-Hamas war began in October.

Canada has put $100-million toward aid for the besieged territory since the start of the conflict, including $40-million committed last month.