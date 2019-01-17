 Skip to main content

Canada working with Burkina Faso to apprehend those who killed kidnapped Canadian: Freeland

Canada working with Burkina Faso to apprehend those who killed kidnapped Canadian: Freeland

Janice Dickson
OTTAWA
Kirk Woodman.

Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland says Canada is “appalled and deeply saddened” that Canadian citizen Kirk Woodman has been killed in Burkina Faso.

Mr. Woodman was abducted on Jan. 15, 2019, by a dozen gunmen on a mining site owned by Vancouver-based Progress Minerals near the border with Niger, an area that the government says is under growing threat from armed jihadists.

A spokesman for Burkina Faso’s security ministry confirmed Thursday that Mr. Woodman had been found dead.

“Canada condemns those responsible for this terrible crime. We are working with the government of Burkina Faso and other international partners to pursue those responsible and bring them to justice,” said Ms. Freeland in a statement Thursday morning, adding, “The government’s priority is the safety and security of Canadians.”

Ms. Freeland said the Canadian government extends its “heartfelt condolences” to Mr. Woodman’s family.

“This is a devastating and extremely painful time for them and they have Canada’s full support. As they mourn this tragedy, we ask that their privacy be respected.”

Mr. Woodman’s family said in a statement that he was a “loving and hard-working husband, father, son and brother.”

“Not a day will go by that he won’t be missed. Our family would like to thank everyone for the love and support we’ve received, but we ask for privacy while we grieve during this difficult time,” reads the statement provided to The Globe and Mail by Mr. Woodman’s son Matt, a CTV reporter based in Edmonton.

Mr. Woodman is the second Canadian to go missing in the West African country in recent weeks.

Edith Blais, a 34-year-old resident from Quebec and her Italian friend Luca Tacchetto, 30, have not been heard from since Dec. 15, when they were travelling in the western city of Bobo-Dioulasso.

Burkina Faso declared a state of emergency on Dec. 31 in some of its northern provinces, as attacks carried out by jihadist militants have increased in areas bordering Mali.

With files from Reuters.

