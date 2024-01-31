Open this photo in gallery: Clockwise from top left: New Jersey Devils' Michael McLeod, Cal Foote of the New Jersey Devils, Dillon Dube of the Calgary Flames, Carter Hart of the Philadelphia Flyers and Alex Formenton of HC Ambri-Piotta.Matt Slocum, Bruce Bennett, Rich Lam, Maddie Meyer, Andrea Branca/AP Photo/Getty Images/Just Pictures/Sipa USA/Getty Images

Five members of Canada’s 2018 world junior hockey team have been charged with sexual assault in connection with allegations of a group attack on a woman in a hotel after a Hockey Canada fundraiser in London, Ont.

Michael McLeod, Dillon Dubé, Carter Hart and Cal Foote – all players with the National Hockey League – confirmed the charges against them through their lawyers on Tuesday, Jan. 30.

Their former junior teammate, Alex Formenton, who now plays professionally in Europe, turned himself in to police in London on Sunday, Jan. 28, and his lawyer confirmed the charge shortly afterward.

Here’s what to know about the five former members of Canada’s 2018 world junior hockey team and what they’ve said about the case.

Alex Formenton

Alex Formenton, 24, is a former forward for the Ottawa Senators and currently plays for HC Ambrì-Piotta, a professional ice hockey team in Switzerland’s National League.

Mr. Formenton, born in Barrie, Ont., was drafted to the Ontario Hockey League’s London Knights in 2015. The Ottawa Senators selected him in the second round of the 2017 NHL draft.

He was signed to a three-year contract and made his debut on Oct. 7, 2017, until the end of the 2021-22 season, when he was left unsigned at the end of a contract that paid him US$750,000 a year. Mr. Formenton and the Senators failed to reach an agreement before a deadline for restricted free agents.

He signed with Swiss club midway through the 2022-23 season. At the time, Ambrì-Piotta released a statement acknowledging that Mr. Formenton was part of Canada’s 2018 world junior team, which had been under investigation for the sexual assault allegations. But the statement also noted that Mr. Formenton hadn’t been charged or convicted. The statement added that the team “reserves the right to review the player’s contractual situation should new elements emerge.”

Mr. Formenton was granted an indefinite leave of absence from HC Ambrì-Piott on Jan. 24 for “personal reasons.”

He turned himself in on Jan. 28, when he walked into the London police headquarters flanked by two lawyers. One of Mr. Formenton’s lawyers, Daniel Brown, issued a statement confirming the player had been charged: “The London Police have charged several players, including Alex Formenton, in connection with an accusation made in 2018. Alex will vigorously defend his innocence and asks that people not rush to judgment without hearing all of the evidence.”

Carter Hart

Carter Hart, 25, is a goaltender for the Philadelphia Flyers.

Born in Sherwood Park, Alta., Mr. Hart played minor hockey as a child. He is a three-time winner of the Del Wilson Trophy and a two-time winner of the Canadian Hockey League Goaltender of the Year, which he won while playing for the Western Hockey League’s (WHL) Everett Silvertips.

In August, 2021, he signed a three-year contract with the Flyers worth just under US$4-million per season.

In September of 2022, Mr. Hart said he was “fully co-operating” with the NHL’s investigation. When asked if he was also co-operating with the re-opened London police and Hockey Canada investigations, he said: “That’s all I can say right now.”

On Jan. 23, Flyers general manager Daniel Briere announced Mr. Hart had requested an indefinite leave of absence from the team, citing personal reasons.

Megan Savard and Riaz Sayani, Mr. Hart’s lawyers, said in a statement on Jan. 30: “We act for Carter Hart and confirm he has been charged with one count of sexual assault. He is innocent and will provide a full response to this false allegation in the proper forum, a court of law. Until then, we have no comment.”

Joe Siville, the vice-president of hockey communications for the Philadelphia Flyers, said the team is monitoring the situation. “We will respond appropriately to this very serious matter when the outcomes of the investigations are made public. The NHL has been very clear that teams should refer all investigation-related questions to them. In the meantime, members of the organization, including Flyers players, will not be commenting further.”

Michael McLeod

Michael McLeod, 25, a centre with the New Jersey Devils, is in his sixth NHL season.

Before being named to Canada’s 2018 world junior team, he played for the Ontario Hockey League’s Mississauga Steelheads in his hometown. He was selected by the Devils at the 2016 draft, signing a three-year contract. He was reassigned to play two more seasons in the OHL after an injury in a preseason game and then went on to play for the American Hockey League’s Binghamton Devils. In July, McLeod re-signed with the Devils on a one-year contract worth US$1.4-million.

He also represented Canada twice at the IIHF World Junior Championship.

The Devils announced on Jan. 24 that Mr. McLeod and defenceman Cal Foote were granted indefinite leaves of absence from the team. The Devils did not provide a reason for Mr. McLeod or Mr. Foote requesting leaves of absence and when asked about their lawyers’ statements, referred any further questions to the NHL.

When he reported for training camp in the summer of 2022, he said he was co-operating with the NHL investigation but refused to comment further.

Mr. McLeod is now being represented by lawyers David Humphrey and Seth Weinstein, who on Tuesday said their client would be pleading not guilty and “vigorously” defending himself. “None of the evidence has been presented, let alone tested in court. We ask that the public respect Mr. McLeod’s privacy, and his family’s privacy,” they wrote.

Dillon Dubé

Dillon Dubé, 25, is a forward with the Calgary Flames and was captain of the 2018 Canadian world junior team. He was selected by the Flames in the second round of the 2016 draft.

Mr. Dubé, born in Golden, B.C., was previously drafted to the WHL by the Kelowna Rockets in 2013. He started the 2018-19 season with the Flames, and split the season between Calgary and the AHL’s Stockton Heat.

Mr. Dubé, who is in the last of a three-year contract paying him US$2.3-million a season, also represented Canada at the IIHF World Junior Championship twice – in 2017 and in 2018.

In an e-mail in July, 2022, his agent, Dave Cowan, deferred to the NHL investigation. “Dillon did not engage in any wrongdoing, and he co-operated fully with the independent London Police Service investigation in 2018, through which all players were then cleared of any wrongdoing. Naming Dillon or attempting to associate him in any way with alleged criminal wrongdoing, or alleging that he was not co-operative with the London Police or was unwilling to co-operate with Hockey Canada, will constitute materially false statements constituting defamation causing serious financial and reputational harm.”

The Flames had indicated on Jan. 21 that Mr. Dubé was granted an indefinite leave of absence from the team while “he attends to his mental health. Dillon is under the care of health professionals, and we request that Dillon’s privacy be respected during this period.”

The Flames added in a statement on Jan. 30 that: “We have now become aware of the charge of sexual assault that has been laid against Dillon Dubé. We take this matter very seriously. Because the matter is now pending legal proceedings, we will have no further comment at this time. We had no knowledge of pending charges at the time Dillion’s request for a leave of absence was granted.”

Mr. Dubé's lawyers, Louis Strezos and Kaleigh Davidson, issued a statement on Jan 30: “The London Police Service have charged Mr. Dubé with sexual assault. He will plead not guilty and maintains his innocence. He will defend the allegations in court.”

Cal Foote

Cal Foote, 25, plays defence for the New Jersey Devils. He was selected fourth overall by the Tampa Bay Lightning in the 2017 NHL draft and played for the club when it won the Stanley Cup in 2021.

Mr. Foote, born in Denver, Colo., was drafted to the WHL – a second-round pick by the Kelowna Rockets – in 2013. He signed a three-year contract with the Lightning in 2018. He is the son of former NHL defenceman Adam Foote, who is now an assistant coach with the Vancouver Canucks.

Cal Foote has played in 145 games in the league for three different teams. He was traded to the Nashville Predators during the 2022-23 season. He was then signed to the New Jersey Devils in August, 2023, agreeing to a one-year contract and joining his brother Nolan on the team.

Mr. Foote’s agent, Kurt Overhardt, said in an e-mail in July, 2022: “Please be advised that our client, Cal Foote, was not involved in the alleged incident.”

The Devils announced on Jan. 24 that Mr. Foote, along with forward Mr. McLeod, was granted an indefinite leave of absence from the team. The Devils did not provide a reason for Mr. Foote or Mr. McLeod requesting a leave. When asked about their lawyers’ statements confirming the charges, the team referred any further questions to the NHL.

His lawyer, Julianna Greenspan, said in a statement that “Cal is innocent of the charge and will defend himself against this allegation to clear his name.”

“What is most critical at this time is the presumption of innocence, and the right to a fair trial that everyone in Canada is entitled to,” she added.

With reports from Robyn Doolittle, Colin Freeze, Marty Klinkenberg, Rachel Brady and Grant Robertson and The Canadian Press