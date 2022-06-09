Canadian troops of NATO enhanced Forward Presence battle group attend meeting with Canadian Defence Minister Anita Anand in Adazi, Latvia, Feb. 3, 2022.INTS KALNINS/Reuters

Canada is so far below its NATO commitment to devote 2 per cent of annual economic output to military spending that it would require $75-billion over the next half decade to catch up, a new report by a Parliamentary budget watchdog says.

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization is a military alliance dedicated to collective defence of its 30 members, including Canada. In 2006, NATO defence ministers agreed to commit a minimum of 2 per cent of their Gross Domestic Product to defence spending to ensure the alliance’s military readiness. In 2014, they recommitted to this target.

Parliamentary Budget Officer Yves Giroux says there’s no chance Canada will meet its NATO goal over the next five years given the Canadian government’s level of military spending.

“Based on our analysis, the target of 2 per cent of GDP remains out of reach over the medium term,” Mr. Giroux said.

Canada will nevertheless make some progress, he said.

This fiscal year, 2022-2023, Canada’s military spending of $36.3-billion amounts to 1.33 per cent of GDP and this will rise based on budget commitments to $51-billion or 1.59 per cent of GDP in 2026-27.

But getting to 2 per cent would require a lot more money: about $13-billion to $18-billion each year or about $75-billion over the next five years.

The Canadian government has faced pressure from allies to increase its military spending, particularly after Russia’s February military assault on Ukraine.

Moscow’s aggression represents the biggest global security crisis in decades and has prompted Western countries to hike defence spending – in particular Germany, which has pivoted sharply from its post-reunification pacifism and committed US$113-billion to additional military expenditures for the Bundeswehr.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s government, however, only offered modest increases in its April budget – far less than what Defence Minister Anita Anand had hinted might be coming.

Ms. Anand had told CBC TV in mid-March she was bringing forward “aggressive options” for cabinet, some of which could push spending to over 2 per cent of Canada’s annual economic output. Defence analysts have estimated this would cost Canada an extra $17-billion per year.

But the 2022 budget delivered only an extra $1-billion or $2-billion in each of the next four years – rising to more than $3-billion in the fifth year.

Figures published by NATO show that Canada is near the bottom of the pack in military spending as a share of GDP, near the back along with Slovenia, Belgium, Spain and Luxembourg.

However only eight of 30 NATO members are on track to meet the 2 per cent goal in 2021, the same NATO defence expenditure data shows.

These include Greece, the United States, Poland, the United Kingdom, Croatia, Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania. France is relatively close to 2 per cent, spending 1.93 per cent of GDP on the military.

Military spending for the purpose of calculating a country’s compliance with the NATO target include Canada’s Coast Guard.

One of the challenges for all countries is that as their economic output grows, so does their NATO commitment. So even though defence spending by Canada grew by 67 per cent between 2014 and 2021, Canada’s annual economic output, or GDP, has grown as well.

