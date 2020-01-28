Canada’s China envoy in New York to testify against ‘repeated false allegations about me and McKinsey’

Open this photo in gallery In this file photo taken from 2014, Dominic Barton, then managing director of McKinsey, arrives for a dinner with the French Prime Minister and international business leaders at the Hotel Matignon in Paris. MIGUEL MEDINA/Getty Images

Canada’s ambassador to China is spending much of Tuesday’s workday in Manhattan – 11,000 kilometres from his Beijing post – giving a sworn deposition in a case where a Texas judge is trying to determine whether the firm Dominic Barton ran for nine years has violated American bankruptcy laws.

He entered a boutique midtown Manhattan law firm where he will face hours of questioning without speaking to media outside.

In a statement to The Globe and Mail, the diplomat said his sworn testimony will “refute ... repeated false allegations about me and McKinsey.”

Story continues below advertisement

Mr. Barton, who was named Canada’s envoy to Beijing last September, has been drawn into an ongoing battle between McKinsey and Co., the world’s largest management consulting firm, and Jay Alix, the billionaire founder of AlixPartners, which made a name for itself as a specialist in turning around bankrupt or near-bankrupt companies.

McKinsey’s legal team in this dispute includes John Gleeson, a former judge and U.S. attorney famous for prosecuting mafia cases including Gambino family crime boss John Gotti. Later, as a New York district judge Mr. Gleeson oversaw the prosecution of former stockbroker Jordan Belfort, the self-styled “Wolf of Wall Street” made famous in a Hollywood film.

Mr. Barton’s lawyer, Catherine Redlich, said McKinsey, not the Canadian government, covered the cost of Mr. Barton’s trip to New York from Beijing.

The Canadian diplomat has his hands full in China trying to seek the freedom of two Canadians locked up in what is widely seen as retaliation by Beijing for Ottawa’s arrest of Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou on a U.S. extradition order. Former diplomat Michael Kovrig and entrepreneur Michael Spavor have been incarcerated for more than 13 months now, held in facilities where the lights are on 24/7.

Mr. Barton’s deposition – which is also being videotaped – is taking place behind closed doors and it’s expected portions of it will be used at the trial when the case of Westmoreland Coal is heard before the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas in February. A hearing next week will determine whether Westmoreland can retain McKinsey after all.

Mr. Alix has alleged in court that McKinsey improperly concealed potential conflicts when it sought court approval to advise companies dealing with bankruptcy.

The court wants to hear Mr. Barton's side of the legal dispute, including allegations Mr. Alix made under oath that he brought his concerns about McKinsey's disclosure practices to Mr. Barton in 2014, and that the then-global managing partner dismissed them.

Story continues below advertisement

“Mr. Barton told me these weren't serious laws," Mr. Alix said in a deposition sworn in late 2018. “He told me McKinsey didn't like these laws. He also admitted they were breaking the laws, but he didn't think they were serious."

Mr. Alix has pursued McKinsey, including Mr. Barton, in courts throughout the United States for the past three years. He acquired a financial stake in several companies, including Westmoreland Coal, in which McKinsey has acted as bankruptcy adviser, and has sought standing as a creditor, arguing in court that the consulting firm has not properly disclosed potential conflicts.

Mr. Alix also alleged in his deposition that Mr. Barton promised McKinsey would get out of the bankruptcy business, but later reneged and offered to steer consulting business to AlixPartners – all assertions that Mr. Barton has denied.

McKinsey rejects Mr. Alix’s accusations. “Jay Alix has recklessly and repeatedly made unsupported allegations of fraud and other misconduct against McKinsey,” Gary Pinkus, chairman for McKinsey in North America, said in a statement.

Mr. Barton, in a statement to The Globe and Mail, said he looks forward to setting the record straight with his testimony, which he predicted will “refute Jay Alix’s repeated false allegations about me and McKinsey” and the company’s bankruptcy consulting business, McKinsey RTS.

The ambassador, who was managing director of McKinsey between 2009 and 2018, said in the prepared statement Tuesday that he “was fully supportive of McKinsey RTS’s bankruptcy practice, and I was confident that we were acting in accordance with the law. Mr. Alix’s claim that I said bankruptcy laws are unimportant or that McKinsey doesn’t care about these laws is a total fabrication, as is any suggestion that I promised to close down RTS.”

Story continues below advertisement

Chief U.S. Bankruptcy Judge David R. Jones is presiding over the bankruptcy case of Westmoreland Coal Co.

Court battles over bankruptcy cases have cost McKinsey millions of dollars in penalties imposed by the U.S. bankruptcy watchdog.

The New York Times and the Wall Street Journal have reported that McKinsey is under criminal investigation for violating Chapter 11 bankruptcy laws by concealing conflicts of interest while advising bankrupt companies.

The newspapers say the investigation by U.S. federal prosecutors and a separate one by the U.S. Trustee Program cover the period when Mr. Barton was in charge of McKinsey. There is no indication Mr. Barton is under investigation.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.