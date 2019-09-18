Canada’s first vaping-related illness reported in Ontario

The first case of severe lung disease linked to vaping has been reported in Canada.

Ontario’s Middlesex-London Health Unit will holds a news conference Wednesday afternoon to provide details of the case. According to a press release from the health unit, a young person in the area has been diagnosed with a severe respiratory illness linked to their use of vaping products.

There have been mounting concerns over the vaping-related lung illness which were first reported in the U.S. So far, seven people in that country have died and hundreds of others have fallen ill with the disease. Symptoms include shortness of breath, wheezing and, often, gastrointestinal problems.

News of the first reported case in Canada comes the same day Ontario Health Minister Christine Elliott announced she is ordering public hospitals to monitor for cases of vaping-related lung illnesses and report them to the province’s chief medical officer of health.

Earlier this month, Health Canada sent a warning about the vaping-related illnesses and urged health officials to be on the look out.

Health groups have said the illnesses demonstrate a need for regulators to take more action to crack down on youth vaping, including an immediate ban on advertising, flavour restrictions and increasing the legal age of purchase to 21.

