 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Journalism Matters
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99per week for the first 24weeks
Just $1.99per week for the first 24weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){console.log("scroll");var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1);

Canada

Register
AdChoices

Canada’s greenhouse-gas emissions count jumped 15 million tonnes in 2018: report

Mia Rabson
OTTAWA
The Canadian Press
For Subscribers
Comments

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Canada’s emissions from road traffic, manufacturing and fossil-fuel production have almost entirely erased any progress this country made cutting greenhouse gas emissions since 2005.

The latest national inventory report was filed with the United Nations Wednesday, showing 2018 emissions at 729 million tonnes of carbon dioxide and its equivalents.

That’s a jump of 15 million tonnes compared to 2017, which is approximately what 3.2 million passenger cars emit over the course of a year.

Story continues below advertisement

The 2018 emissions were almost back to the 730 million tonnes Canada emitted 13 years earlier.

The 2005 figure is important because Canada’s current commitment is to cut emissions to 70 per cent of what they were in 2005 by 2030.

National inventory reports take more than a year to finalize so the 2018 data is the most recent now available.

Last fall, Canada’s latest accounting for meeting that 2005 target showed existing policies left the country 77 million tonnes shy of its 2030 goal. This latest report puts the goal even further away.

Two-thirds of the increase comes from road transportation, oil and gas extraction and manufacturing, whose additional emissions were offset by a significant drop in emissions coming from cutting back on how much coal Canada uses to produce electricity.

Since 2005, the total number of all vehicles on the road, including passenger and commercial vehicles, has grown by 40 per cent, adding an additional 24 million tonnes overall to the country’s emissions.

Emissions from extracting oil and gas grew by 43 million tonnes over that time.

Story continues below advertisement

On the flip side, eliminating coal as a source of power in Ontario, and reducing its use in most other provinces, saw emissions from electricity production plummet 55 million tonnes between 2005 and 2018, including eight million tonnes between 2017 and 2018 alone.

During last fall’s federal election, the Liberals promised not only to meet the 2030 target already set, but to exceed it. That included a new promise to make Canada carbon-neutral by 2050, meaning whatever emissions are still produced can be absorbed by both natural means like forests and technology like carbon-capture systems.

They are promising legislated five-year targets on the way to meeting that goal, but have not yet produced the legislation to set that in motion.

The federal government’s report to the United Nations claims the Canadian economy grew faster than emissions did, suggesting some industries are becoming more efficient. The report says the emissions produced per dollar of GDP fell 20 per cent from 2005 to 2018.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.

Related topics

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies