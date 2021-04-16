Canada’s incoming supply of Moderna vaccine slashed in half through end of April

Open this photo in gallery Nurses from Humber River Hospital's mobile vaccine clinic prepare the Moderna COVID-19 shots at pharmaceutical company Apotex, as part of the vaccination campaign, in Toronto, Ont. on April 13, 2021. CARLOS OSORIO/Reuters

Procurement Minister Anita Anand says Canada’s incoming vaccine supply from Moderna will be slashed in half through the rest of April.

Anand says in a statement that Moderna will ship 650,000 doses of its vaccine to Canada by the end of the month, instead of the expected 1.2 million.

Moderna said the limited supply is due to a “slower than anticipated ramp up” of their production capacity.

Story continues below advertisement

Anand says the company also told Canada that one to two million doses of the 12.3 million scheduled for delivery in the second quarter may be delayed until the third quarter.

COVID-19 news: Updates and essential resources about the pandemic

AstraZeneca, Moderna, Pfizer or Johnson & Johnson: Which COVID-19 vaccine will I get in Canada?

Anand adds the federal government will continue to press Moderna to fulfill its commitments.

Earlier Friday, the Canadian Medical Association called for “extraordinary” measures, including sharing provincial health-care resources and dropping the per-capita approach to vaccine distribution, to address the COVID-19 crisis unfolding in several provinces.

The CMA says it wants the federal government to consider re-prioritizing its vaccine distribution strategy to focus on urgent areas instead of distributing to provinces on a per-capita basis.

The organization also says provinces should be sharing its health-care resources with areas that are especially hard-hit, including Ontario and Quebec where ICU capacity is overwhelmed.

Dr. Ann Collins, president of the CMA, says Canada is at a “critical juncture” of the pandemic, adding a “truly national approach” is needed to combat rising COVID activity in parts of the country.

The CMA says further restrictions “must also be considered” in provinces experiencing rapid rates of COVID-19 transmission.

Story continues below advertisement

Ontario was expected to announce new measures later Friday.

Dr. Howard Njoo, deputy chief public health officer of Canada, says 8.8 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered to date. Eighty-four per cent of those 80 and over have had a first dose of vaccine. The Canadian Press

Sign up for the Coronavirus Update newsletter to read the day’s essential coronavirus news, features and explainers written by Globe reporters and editors.