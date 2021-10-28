Mahmud Jamal waits to recite an oath and sign the Roll of Judges before taking his place on the bench during an official welcoming ceremony for the judge at the Supreme Court of Canada, on Oct. 28, 2021 in Ottawa.Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press

The newest member of Canada’s highest court says the only unifying principle that seems to stitch his life together is an abiding belief in pluralism.

Justice Mahmud Jamal says that means faith in the inherent value of the diversity of nationalities, ethnicities, religions, languages, legal systems and perspectives that exemplify what it means to be Canadian.

Jamal was welcomed to the Supreme Court of Canada in a ceremony Thursday, though he was officially sworn in at a private event on Canada Day.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau appointed Jamal to the top court to replace retiring member Rosalie Abella.

Jamal, the first person of colour on the Supreme Court, has said he experienced discrimination “as a fact of daily life” while growing up.

He was a long-time litigator with a passion for pro bono work to advance rights before becoming a judge of Ontario’s appeal court two years ago.

