Canada

Canada has purchased an additional four million doses of Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine, Trudeau says

OTTAWA
The Canadian Press
Open this photo in gallery

A vial containing doses of Moderna's Covid-19 vaccine at the Robert Bosch hospital, in Stuttgart, southern Germany, on Feb. 12, 2021.

THOMAS KIENZLE/AFP/Getty Images

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Canada has purchased an extra four million doses of COVID-19 vaccine from Moderna.

He says Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla has also confirmed it will deliver on its contract to ship four million doses of its vaccine with BioNTech by the end of March.

Deliveries will then accelerate with 10.8 million doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine expected from April to June.

Trudeau says Canada is now set to receive 84 million doses from Pfizer and Moderna by the end of September – the only two vaccines approved by Health Canada so far.

Meanwhile, chief Public Health Officer Theresa Tam says aggressive vaccinations will play a key part in addressing COVID-19 spread but that is just one suppression tool as modelling data in the nation’s hot spots point to a likely third wave.

Tam said at least three provinces are reporting evidence of community spread of the new, more transmissible variants.

There are more than 429 cases of the variant first identified in the U.K., and 28 cases of the variant first identified in South Africa reported across eight provinces, she said.

So far there has only been one report of the variant first found in Brazil.

According to federal data, as of Thursday there have been 817,163 cases of COVID-19 in Canada, with 37,747 of them considered active cases.

“We’ve made great progress, and are now almost two thirds of the way down this curve,” said Tam, adding that ongoing vigilance was vital.

“Look at the European countries – they give us a clue as to what might happen if variants are circulating, and we let our guard down. That massive acceleration into that third resurgence, if you like … will happen really fast.”

Canada's chief public health officer says that while there has been recent progress on bringing down the number of new COVID-19 cases, loosening restrictions must be done with caution and that provinces must be ready to reapply them quickly if things start to get worse, especially with the new variants. The Canadian Press

Welcome to The Globe and Mail's comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way.

