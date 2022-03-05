When Putin launched a war against Ukraine, Canada’s Ukrainian diaspora watched and listened in shock to what was happening with an initial sense of hopelessness. But then the community did what it have done for generations: it mobilized.
Civil society and grassroots organization have always been the foundation of Ukrainian society. Toronto, which is home to more than 100,000 Ukrainians, began to see many community initiatives spring up to support Ukraine. There was no more time for people to think, or to despair, only to act in whatever corner of their lives they could. The overwhelming outpouring of support from those outside the community continued to lift them up as everyone gathered to do what they could to lessen the increasingly worsening situation back home.
