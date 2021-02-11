Canada’s vaccine deliveries set to more than quadruple next week with largest Pfizer shipment yet

Open this photo in gallery A health care worker prepares a dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at a UHN clinic in Toronto on Jan. 7, 2021. Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press

A month-long slowdown in Canada’s COVID-19 vaccine deliveries should end next week, with the single biggest shipment of vaccines from Pfizer and BioNTech to date.

Maj.-Gen. Dany Fortin, the military commander overseeing Canada’s vaccine distribution, says Pfizer has confirmed it will ship 400,000 doses to Canada starting Monday.

Over the next four weeks, Canada should get almost 1.8 million doses from Pfizer, and another 168,000 from Moderna.

But Moderna’s next shipment on Feb. 22 is only two-thirds of what it was supposed to be.

The company is struggling to ramp up production with its Swiss manufacturing partner Lonza.

A spokeswoman for Pfizer Canada says the upgrades to the company’s plant in Belgium are complete and production is back on track to meet Canada’s order for four million doses by the end of March.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says a new factory in Montreal to produce vaccines against COVID-19 could boost Canada's capacity to fight the illness if the virus persists and mutates, and will be the beginning of rebuilding Canada's domestic vaccine industry so we aren't as reliant on foreign imports in future pandemics. The Canadian Press

