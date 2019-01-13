Canadian air traffic controllers buying pizza for U.S. colleagues hit by government shutdown

Canadian air traffic controllers are buying pizzas for their American counterparts as a show of support during the U.S. government’s partial shutdown.
Nav Canada’s national media manager Ron Singer says the initiative began when employees at Edmonton’s control centre took up a collection to buy pies for controllers in Salt Lake City, Utah, and Anchorage, Alaska.
All seven of Canada’s control centres and many towers have since joined in and ordered pizzas for their U.S. counterparts working along the border, many of whom have taken to social media to express their gratitude.
Singer says there’s a bond between Canadian and American air traffic controllers since the two work closely together to manage cross-border airspace.
Some 10,000 air traffic controllers in the United States have been working without pay since late December due to the ongoing government shutdown.
Their union filed a lawsuit in federal court in Washington on Friday, asking for an order compelling the government to pay them what they’re owed.
Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.
If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .
Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.
If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .
Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.
We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:
Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed. Commenters who repeatedly violate community guidelines may be suspended, causing them to temporarily lose their ability to engage with comments.
Read our community guidelines here
Discussion loading ...
Read most recent letters to the editor.