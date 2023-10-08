Open this photo in gallery: People react at the site where a rocket launched from the Gaza Strip landed in Tel Aviv, Israel, Oct. 7, 2023.ITAI RON/Reuters

A Canadian from Winnipeg has been taken hostage from Israel amidst the attacks by Hamas, former federal cabinet minister Irwin Cotler says.

In a posting on X, the former justice minister and attorney-general said Vivian Silver is being held hostage in Gaza.

Mr. Cotler said Ms. Silver was violently taken from her home in Kibbutz Be’eri in Israel and is being held captive. He said she is a renowned Canadian-Israeli peace activist and humanitarian.

“A civilian focused on peacebuilding and helping women and children, [Vivian]’s captivity is yet another heinous Hamas war crime. All Canadians and people of conscience around the world should be calling for her release and condemning Hamas criminality. Thinking of her family,” he wrote in the post on Sunday. Mr. Cotler did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Global Affairs had no immediate response to the development, which comes as the conflict continues in Israel after Saturday’s surprise attacks by Hamas that have seen scores of hostages taken during the action.

In a Sunday morning interview with The Globe and Mail, Israel’s ambassador-designate to Canada said he was not aware of any Canadians who have been injured, killed or abducted in Israel. In a statement on Saturday, Global Affairs also said it was not aware of any Canadians who have been harmed, so far, in the conflict.

Iddo Moed, the Israeli diplomat in Canada, said that, more than anything amid the crisis, his country is seeking Canada’s moral support.

Mr. Moed also said he hopes Canada and other members of the international community will be vigilant about supporters of terrorism in the Middle East.

“This horrific attack really requires several things, one is solidarity and support of the Canadian population as a group, and I think this is coming up, and showing very, very well from the government,” Mr. Moed said in an interview Sunday.

But Mr. Moed added that it’s also necessary that Canada and the international community call out Iran, Lebanon, and Syria for their support of terrorism in the region, making it clear they will not tolerate any further escalations in what is happening and transpiring right now.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was, on Sunday, calling leaders in the Middle East about the crisis in Israel.

In a posting on X, Mr. Trudeau said he spoke with Abdullah II bin Al-Hussein, the King of Jordan.

“Canada unequivocally condemns Hamas’s terror attacks against Israeli citizens,” Mr. Trudeau wrote, adding that in his conversation with the monarch, he called for the protection of civilian life. “Our two countries are committed to working together and co-ordinating our efforts.”

The Prime Minister also said he spoke with the Mohamed Bin Zayed, the president of the United Arab Emirates, about the current situation in Israel.

“We expressed our deep concern and discussed the need to protect civilian life,” Mr. Trudeau said in a posting on X.

Mr. Trudeau also said they spoke about India “and the importance of upholding – and respecting – the rule of law,” an apparent reference to the Prime Minister’s recent assertion that that “agents of the government of India” carried out the mid-June fatal shooting of Hardeep Singh Nijjar, a prominent Sikh leader in British Columbia.

Following surprise attacks by the militant group Hamas on Saturday, the conflict continued to spread Sunday, with at least 700 Israelis dead and an unknown number taken hostage. Meanwhile, Palestinian health officials say at least 413 civilians have been killed and nearly 2,300 wounded.

On Sunday, Canadian Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly said in social media postings that she has spoken to her Israeli counterpart Eli Cohen, Israel’s foreign affairs minister, and offered condolences to the families of those injured or killed.

“Minister Cohen updated me on the situation in Israel. Canada supports Israel’s right to self defence in accordance with international law,” Ms. Joly said in a posting on X.

She also said she has spoken with Jordan’s Foreign Affairs Minister Ayman Safadi. “We reiterated the importance of ensuring the violence does not escalate further. We will remain in close contact and co-ordinate our efforts,” she wrote on X.

Neither Ms. Joly nor Prime Minister Justin Trudeau have been available to take media questions since the crisis began on Saturday,

Mona Abuamara, chief representative of the Palestinian General Delegation to Canada, said the situation is fluid and no one knows the final count of those who have been killed.

“I deplore the loss of life, both Palestinian and Israeli life. We hope to find and pray for a resolution so the region does not fall into an even darker slippery slope,” Ms. Abuamara said on CBC’s Rosemary Barton Live on Sunday.

“We are just devastated about what’s happening in Gaza right now as well, and there have been non-stop bombing by Israel indiscriminately at buildings and people,” she said, adding that one family of 17 had been killed, including five children.