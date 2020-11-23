 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Canada

Canadian Armed Forces commander to formally apologize to victims for sexual misconduct

OTTAWA
The Canadian Press
Vice-chief of the defence staff Lt.-Gen. Mike Rouleau speaks during a news conference, May 19, 2020, in Ottawa.

Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press

The commander of the Canadian Armed Forces is preparing to formally apologize to victims of sexual misconduct.

The apology is part of a $900-million settlement agreement that the federal government reached with current and former military members, as well as civilian Defence Department employees, last year after a class-action lawsuit against the Forces.

Lawyer Jonathan Ptak, who represented the plaintiffs, says his clients are looking forward to the apology from the chief of the defence staff as well as the Defence Department’s deputy minister as soon as is reasonable under the current circumstances with COVID-19.

Ptak says the apology is important for victims of military sexual abuse to heal and have their experiences acknowledged.

The Defence Department is declining to provide details on the apology, but vice-chief of the defence staff Lt.-Gen. Mike Rouleau recently told The Canadian Press that it is being planned alongside a week of training for military members on sexual misconduct.

It is not clear whether the apology will be delivered by the outgoing chief of the defence staff, Gen. Jonathan Vance, or his still-to-be-named successor.

