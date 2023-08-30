Open this photo in gallery: Then-Brigadier-General Jennie Carignan of the Canadian Armed Forces joins soldiers during a lunch at Canadian Forces Base Petawawa, Ont., in 2019.Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press

The Canadian Armed Forces will end its “inflexible and inhuman” mandatory reporting policy this winter, its chief of professional conduct and culture said on Wednesday.

Lt.-Gen. Jennie Carignan said military members will still be able to report misconduct, but they will no longer face possible penalties for failing to report something they experience or witness.

“The repeal of duty to report will not limit a member’s ability to report incidents,” she said. “The intention is to remove the obligation to report.”

The change is meant “to create space for members to exercise discretion” when it comes to incidents of an interpersonal nature.

“In many cases (the duty to report) has caused survivors additional harm by taking away their agency and control over the reporting process,” Carignan said.

It was one of the 48 recommendations made by former Supreme Court justice Louise Arbour in her May 2022 review of military culture.

The current rules state that Armed Forces members must “report to the proper authority any infringement of the pertinent statutes, regulations, rules, orders and instructions governing the conduct of any person subject to the Code of Service Discipline.” This was first implemented in the 1930s.

In 2015, in response to a separate report on sexual misconduct that found victims under-reported incidents because of a fear of reprisal and mistrust of the investigation process, the military re-emphasized that its members are obligated to report incidents.

Arbour noted that subsequent reports by the auditor general in 2018 and by a House of Commons committee in 2019 found that the rules needed clarity, but that attempts to create change fell short.

“Failing to report sexual misconduct did not come from any notion that reporting was optional – quite the opposite,” Arbour wrote.

“The factors causing under-reporting were well-documented. Even worse, it rapidly became apparent that this new order not only did nothing to fix the problem of under-reporting, it instead created its own set of problems.”

She found that the duty to report was not being enforced – just four charges had been laid since 1999 related to failing to report sexual misconduct – and that CAF members widely said they would not report such incidents against the victim’s wishes.

But she found victims were sometimes uncertain if they could confide in someone else, including health-care providers and chaplains, without triggering their duty to report.

The provision “creates considerable fear and anguish, and has obviously never achieved its intended purpose of ensuring an appropriate response to sexual misconduct by the chain of command,” Arbour wrote, in concluding that the duty to report should be abolished when it comes to sexual misconduct.

Carignan said the military is going further, ending the duty to report altogether. The changes will come into force sometime this winter after a transition period.

“As the repeal unfolds, (the Defence Department) and CAF will examine whether there are specific circumstances where reporting should be mandatory and prescribed in other orders and directives,” Carignan said, adding that this could include any incident where someone is in danger.