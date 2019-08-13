 Skip to main content

Canada Canadian Armed Forces report steady decline in sexual-misconduct complaints

Subscribe
Register
AdChoices

Canadian Armed Forces report steady decline in sexual-misconduct complaints

Ottawa
The Canadian Press
Comments

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Canada’s military says it is making progress in the fight against sexual misconduct in the ranks, citing a new report that documents a steady decline in the number of complaints lodged with commanders over the past three years.

Still, Canadian Armed Forces members continue to report hundreds of incidents of inappropriate and even criminal behaviour to their chain of command each year.

The report, released today, says commanders received a total of 302 complaints of sexual misconduct between April 2018 and March 2019, a 25 per cent decrease from 2017-18 and 33 per cent fewer than 2016-17.

Story continues below advertisement

The head of the military’s sexual-misconduct response team says more information is needed to ensure the trends are real.

But Commodore Rebecca Patterson says there are reasons for optimism given the report’s findings and those of a Statistics Canada survey whose results were released earlier this year.

That survey of 36,000 service members found 70 per cent of military members had witnessed or experienced sexualized or discriminatory behaviour over the previous 12 months – 10 per cent fewer than when a similar poll was conducted two years earlier.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter