Canadian astronaut David Saint-Jacques set to return after six-month space mission

Canadian astronaut David Saint-Jacques set to return after six-month space mission

LONGUEUIL, Que.
The Canadian Press
Canadian astronaut David Saint-Jacques said returning to gravity will take some getting used to, but he’s looking forward to seeing his wife and three children.

Paul Chiasson/The Canadian Press

Canadian astronaut David Saint-Jacques is set to return to Earth late Monday as his six-month mission comes to an end.

Speaking to reporters today from the International Space Station a final time before his return, Saint-Jacques says returning to gravity will take some getting used to, but he’s looking forward to seeing his wife and three children.

Saint-Jacques’ first space mission, with NASA astronaut Anne McClain and Russian cosmonaut Oleg Kononenko, began Dec. 3 when the trio arrived aboard a Soyuz capsule.

Among his highlights in orbit was a six-and-a-half hour spacewalk on April 8 – the first Canadian to walk in space since David Williams in 2007.

In May, he used the station’s Canadarm 2 for a “cosmic catch” of SpaceX Dragon cargo – the first time the feat was performed by a Canadian using the Canadian-built technology aboard the space station.

Saint-Jacques has also performed numerous science experiments while aboard the station.

