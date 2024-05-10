Canadian Blood Services apologizes to LGBTQ+ groups for donation ban

Canadian Blood Services says it has apologized to LGBTQ+ groups for a past policy that banned gay and bisexual men from donating blood.

The ban was in place until 2022, when it was replaced by new rules under which all donors are asked the same questions about their sexual behaviour.

The blood-donor service says CEO Graham Sher apologized to LGBTQ+ community members in person at an event in Ottawa this morning.

Sher said in a release the group regrets that the policy contributed to discrimination, homophobia, transphobia and HIV stigma.

The release did not specify which groups received the apology.

Canadian Blood Services is set to hold a press conference this afternoon.