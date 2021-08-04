 Skip to main content
Canadian Border Service Agency workers issue strike notice, job action to start Friday, union says

OTTAWA
The Canadian Press
A CBSA officer places a document on the windshield of a car entering Canada and asks it to pull off to the side in Niagara Falls, Ont., Friday, July 16, 2021. A union representing about 9,000 Canadian Border Service Agency workers says its members will begin job action across the country on Friday. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Peter Power

Peter Power/The Canadian Press

About 9,000 Canadian Border Service Agency workers are preparing to begin job action across the country on Friday and say travellers should expect long lineups and lengthy delays at border crossings and airports.

The Public Service Alliance of Canada and its Customs and Immigration Union, which represent the workers, said that it served a strike notice to the government on Tuesday and is now readying its workers to up the ante.

If a contract isn’t reached by 6 a.m. Friday, the union said its members will begin a “sweeping” series of actions at Canadian airports, land borders, commercial shipping ports, postal facilities and headquarters locations.

“We truly hoped we wouldn’t be forced to take strike action, but we’ve exhausted every other avenue to reach a fair contract with the government,” said Chris Aylward, the union’s national president, in a release.

“Treasury Board and CBSA have been clear they aren’t prepared to address critical workplace issues at CBSA at the bargaining table.”

The CBSA did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The dispute comes as Canada is preparing to allow fully vaccinated Americans to visit without having to quarantine starting Aug. 9 and will open the country’s borders to travellers from other countries with the required doses of a COVID-19 shot on Sept. 7.

PSAC-CIU represents 5,500 border services officers, 2,000 headquarters staff and other workers at Canada Post facilities and in inland enforcement jobs employed by the CBSA and Treasury Board Secretariat.

The union members have been without a contract for about three years because they and their employers have been unable to agree on better protections for staff that the union argues would bring them in line with other law enforcement personnel across Canada and address a “toxic” workplace culture.

Union members voted last month to strike as early as Friday, if the two sides couldn’t reach an agreement, prompting their employers to agree to return to the bargaining table.

The union said a public interest commission formed when the two parties couldn’t reach a consensus outlined a series of measures in late July that both sides should explore going forward.

Those measures, said PSAC-CIU, include starting discussions about a paid pensionable meal period for union members, paid firearm practice time, a fitness allowance for officers and new protections for disciplined employees.

The union also said the report encouraged the parties to negotiate expanded seniority rights for scheduling, parameters regarding student work, language ensuring officers aren’t required to work alone and a streamlining of grievance procedures.

