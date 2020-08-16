Canadian cities’ police spending ranges from one-10th to nearly a third of total budgets, Globe analysis finds

Open this photo in gallery Riot-control officers face off with protesters as they march against police brutality and racism in Montreal on June 7. Weeks earlier, the death in police custody of George Floyd, a Black man in Minneapolis, ignited global outrage and renewed demands to reduce or eliminate police funding. MARTIN OUELLET-DIOTTE/AFP/Getty Images

As calls grow for reviews of police budgets across Canada, a Globe and Mail analysis has found that spending on police in Ontario, B.C. and Alberta is increasing at a faster rate than spending for other municipal services, a pattern experts say highlights the need for greater financial accountability.

While roughly one-10th of the municipal operating budgets in Toronto and Calgary go toward their police services, other cities’ forces have accounted for a quarter or more, with the vast majority of those funds being spent on officers’ salaries. In Longueuil, Que., and Surrey, B.C., police budgets accounted for close to a third of city spending in 2019.

In the wake of George Floyd’s killing by a Minneapolis police officer in May and the Black Lives Matter demonstrations that erupted in its wake, protesters in Canada and the United States have repeatedly called for cuts to police budgets, with resources redirected to community and mental-health services.

In Canada, too, a number of fatal police interactions this summer have put renewed focus on the strained relations between police forces and racialized communities. In May, Regis Korchinski-Paquet fell to her death from a 24th-floor balcony in Toronto after police had been called to her apartment. In June, officers in New Brunswick shot and killed two Indigenous people, Chantel Moore and Rodney Levi, in separate incidents eight days apart. Investigations are continuing in all three cases.

In June, Toronto City Council debated and ultimately voted down a motion to slash 10 per cent of the Toronto Police Service’s budget. The city fields the largest and most expensive municipal police service in the country, at a cost of $1.2-billion in 2019.

To determine how much cities spend on police, The Globe surveyed budgets for the municipalities fielding Canada’s 25 largest police forces. The analysis showed these cities and regional authorities spent between 8 per cent and 30 per cent of their operating budgets on policing in 2019.

Though large police services such as Toronto’s and Quebec City’s consumed less than 10 per cent of their municipal budgets, a look at police spending per person – that is, adjusting for the population each force serves – shows some spend far more than others. The Toronto Police Service, for instance, rockets up to fourth place, spending $397 per capita, behind Windsor, Ont. ($505), Edmonton ($465) and Vancouver ($463). Quebec City’s force, meanwhile, spent $230 per capita, the lowest amount per capita of the 25 largest police services analyzed.

The Globe also took a closer look at police spending by looking at budget growth and how much police forces spend on their own salaries. That analysis relied on financial data published by the municipal affairs ministries for British Columbia, Alberta and Ontario – provinces studied because of their size and because their finances could be easily analyzed. The analysis focused only on operating expenditures for the police forces themselves (excluding police boards) and looked at trends between 2009 and 2018, the most recent year for which data were available. When zooming in on specific municipalities, the analysis excluded communities spending less than $1-million on police each year.

Spending on police in the three provinces has been growing at a faster rate than other municipal services such as transit, city planning and social services.

Between 2009 and 2018, police spending in these three provinces grew 42 per cent over all, compared with the 37-per-cent growth for all other municipal services combined. The growth gap was largest in Alberta, where police budgets grew 66 per cent, compared with the 56-per-cent increase for other municipal spending. In British Columbia, where many municipalities contract out their policing to the Royal Canadian Mounted Police, 10 municipalities spent 30 per cent or more of their budgets on “protective services,” a category that includes policing, firefighting, bylaw enforcement and emergency preparedness services. (B.C.‘s municipal finance data do not break out police spending.)

In Alberta, Camrose and Edmonton both spent 15 per cent of their 2018 budgets on police, the largest percentages in the province.

Micki Ruth, president of the Canadian Association of Police Governance and chair of the Edmonton Police Commission, doesn’t think it’s surprising police forces receive such large portions of municipal budgets.

“Yes, they take the bulk of the money, because they’re the only players in the field [responding to these calls],” she said.

“Until we get other people – health, social services, education, a bunch of the standalone non-profits and charities who are all sort of all playing in their own ballpark – until there are those people co-ordinated and at the table, then when you call somebody at 3 o’clock in the morning, the only number you have are the police.”

But while police budgets have expanded, spending on items that might reduce the police’s workloads hasn’t kept up.

Between 2009 and 2018, Ontario police budgets grew by 34 per cent. During that same period, funding for social and family services – a category activists argue should receive funds diverted from the police – grew by 24 per cent. Spending on social housing, meanwhile, declined by 8 per cent.

In Canada, most of the money in police budgets ends up in officers’ paycheques. Salaries, wages, benefits and pensions accounted for 77 per cent of overall Ontario police expenditures in 2018, a rate that has stayed more or less unchanged since 2009, according to The Globe’s analysis. Even then, some cities spend far more than others. In Hamilton and Thunder Bay, 90 per cent of police funds went to salaries in 2018.

In 2018, the town of Midland, Ont. – population 17,000 – spent 30 per cent of its budget on policing, the largest percentage anywhere in the province. That year, the town paid $587 per capita to field its police service, more than double the Ontario average.

The police budget had ballooned largely because of salary costs for the town’s uniformed officers and management, according to Mayor Stewart Strathearn. “We were looking at 25, 26 per cent of our budget being spent on policing,” he said of the town’s budgets in the years leading up to 2018.

When negotiating a new collective agreement, Mr. Strathearn said the police union would request salary increases based on what other services in the province had recently obtained – a benchmark often set by large forces such as the Ontario Provincial Police or the Toronto Police Service. “The argument is, ‘Well, we’re all police officers and we all deserve the same pay, because we all have the same qualifications, we all do the same job,’ ” he said.

Instead, Midland disbanded its police service in 2018 and signed a contract with the OPP.

While the transition itself was costly, Mr. Strathearn hopes it will eventually save the town $1.2-million yearly, a big cost reduction given it spent close to $10-million on policing in 2018.

Municipalities dedicating the largest percentage of their spending to police in 2018 Municipalities spending at least $1-million a year on policing. In B.C., amounts are for overall "protective services," not just police. British Columbia Victoria 37.3% Langley 37.3% Esquimalt 37.2% Delta 31.7% Central Saanich 31.4% Nanaimo 30.9% Abbotsford 30.5% Surrey 30.0% Saanich 29.9% Prince George 29.7% Alberta Camrose 15.4% Edmonton 14.7% Calgary 13.5% Lacombe 13.4% Taber 13.2% Lloydminster 12.9% Edson 12.1% Wetaskiwin 12.1% Grande Prairie 12.1% Rocky Mountain House 11.0% Ontario Midland 30.0% Espanola 28.6% Gananoque 24.0% Woodstock 23.7% Strathroy-Caradoc 23.2% Stormont, Dundas and Glengarry 20.9% Aylmer 20.7% West Grey 20.1% Selwyn 20.1% Sarnia 19.9% THE GLOBE AND MAIL, SOURCE: PROVINCIAL GOVERNMENTS

Tom Stamatakis, president of the Canadian Police Association, which represents 60,000 officers across the country, said salaries inevitably make up a large chunk of any police budget, given the nature of the work.

“Policing is a people business, right? We deliver a service that relies on people interacting with people,” he said.

Mr. Stamatakis said that the cost of policing has been examined “in a very exhaustive way,” and that he was frustrated at the “arbitrary” and “thoughtless” budget cuts being discussed for Canadian police services.

Open this photo in gallery Winnipeg's police accounted for 27 per cent of the city's budget in 2019. John Woods/The Canadian Press

But one expert believes that police budgets need more scrutiny – not less.

Kevin Walby is a criminology professor at the University of Winnipeg who has studied police spending. His research found that between 2010 and 2015, the Winnipeg Police Service’s budget grew by 36 per cent. During that time, the police saw several salary increases of 4 per cent or more, and last year, the police consumed 27 per cent of the city’s operating budget.

According to the city’s 2019 salary disclosure list, Winnipeg’s best-paid public servant was the chief of police. Eight other police officers sat near the top of the list and received a larger salary than the mayor, who came in 18th place.

“Police have these salary increases that are astronomical compared to what other workers are getting,” Prof. Walby said. “I can’t think of an institution that deserves more auditing.”

