Canadian citizen dies a week after plane crash at Guyana airport: Global Affairs

A Canadian citizen who was aboard a plane that crashed through a fence at Guyana’s main international airport has died, the federal government said Sunday as it extended its condolences to the person’s family.

A spokesperson for Global Affairs said the agency was providing consular assistance to the family, and noted that officials are in touch with local authorities to gather more information.

Eighty-two Canadians were on board a Toronto-bound Fly Jamaica aircraft that skidded off the runway after a hydraulics failure moments after departing from a Georgetown, Guyana, on Nov. 9, Global Affairs said previously.

In the immediate aftermath of the crash, the airline reported that two elderly passengers had been taken to hospital as a precaution, but said no one was seriously injured.

Global Affairs said it couldn’t provide further details on the identity of the Canadian citizen, citing privacy concerns.

However, the airline identified the victim as Rookia Kalloo, and said its “thoughts and sympathies” are with her family.

“Whilst Mrs Kalloo is not recorded as having been treated in hospital for any injuries as a result of the accident, we are investigating the position further and lending all possible assistance and support to Mrs. Kalloo’s relatives as they come to terms with their loss,” spokesman Kayla Reece said in an e-mail.

A news release on the airline’s website said it was co-operating fully with authorities investigating the crash.

“Our immediate focus is on the safe repatriation and welfare of all of our passengers,” said the release.

A Toronto resident who was on board has said the plane drove over spikes that burst its tires before crashing through a chain-link fence and coming to rest at the edge of a small cliff.

Global Affairs said at the time that none of the 82 Canadians on board were hurt.

“Our thoughts and sympathies are with the loved ones of the Canadian citizen who passed away in Guyana,” said a statement from Global Affairs on Sunday.