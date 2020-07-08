 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Canada

Canadian crown corporation responsible for Saudi LAV deal failed to give due attention to human rights: auditor general

Steven Chase
Comments

The Canadian government crown corporation responsible for brokering export deals, including the $14-billion sale of combat vehicles to Saudi Arabia, has not given sufficient attention to human rights, a federal watchdog says.

A special report by the Auditor General of Canada, released Wednesday, on the Canadian Commercial Corporation, highlights this failure.

“We found that the corporation’s due diligence process for transactions did not adequately consider human rights issues,” the Office of the Auditor General said in its findings.

Canadian Commercial Corporation is the prime contractor in the controversial 2014 deal to sell hundreds of light armoured vehicles (LAVs) to the kingdom of Saudi Arabia, which has one of the worst human rights records in the world, according to Freedom House, a U.S. democracy watchdog.

The LAV deal was struck under the Harper government but it was the Trudeau government that gave the crucial approvals for shipments to begin, a step that amoutns to a judgment call about whether the machines would be used to violate human rights.

More to come…

