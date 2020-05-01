 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Journalism Matters
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){console.log("scroll");var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1);

Canada

Register
AdChoices

Canadian doctors notice recent uptick in so-called COVID toes cases in children

Gregory Strong
Toronto
The Canadian Press
Comments

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Lesions on toes are shown in this undated handout photo.

The Canadian Press

A Toronto doctor is suggesting that parents look at their children’s feet to see if there are unusual lesions around the toes that could be a sign of possible COVID-19 infection.

Dr. Elena Pope, the pediatric dermatology section head at the Hospital for Sick Children, said there has been an uptick in skin presentations of this nature – so-called COVID toes – in otherwise asymptomatic kids over the last few weeks in North America.

“The kids are not really bothered by those lesions and I think that’s why it took a while for this to come to the forefront,” she said. “If they were not bothered by it, they maybe didn’t actually report it to their parents … most of the lesions disappear on their own. They fade over time.”

Story continues below advertisement

Pope said there have been some cases where fingers are affected as well. The lesions have a red or purple colour and look similar to frostbite.

The Canadian Pediatric Surveillance Program (CPSP) issued a public health alert to clinicians this week, advising that these skin lesions should prompt COVID-19 testing. Pope and Dr. Irene Lara-Corrales, a pediatric dermatologist at Sick Kids, helped craft the alert.

“Over all I would emphasize that this seems to be an unusual manifestation in children who potentially have COVID infection and potentially are contagious at the time of the diagnosis, but they’re otherwise asymptomatic and that it seems to resolve spontaneously over several weeks,” Pope said.

Pope suggested that if lesions are discovered, virtual doctor care would be a good first step.

“From what we have gathered so far is the kids present with either itching or some mild pain in their toes associated with some swelling, and then they develop red or purple bumps that are persistent afterwards,” Pope said. “Very few of them may actually have skin breakdown.”

Definitive research in the area is still in the formative stages and specifics on case numbers have not been released. Registries have started around the world to track skin condition cases that may be connected to the novel coronavirus.

Pope said it was unusual to see such a significant uptick in similar skin presentations on a regular basis.

Story continues below advertisement

“I might see maybe less than five cases a year and nowadays we’re seeing many, many, many patients with this manifestation,” she said, speaking about the uptick here and in other countries.

They have decided that if the lesions are within the first two weeks of onset, it’s worth testing those patients for COVID-19.

“There have been case reports from other highly endemic areas of the skin manifestation in association with the positive swabs from COVID. And also, in some of the cases, there was evidence of antibodies. So in other words, there was evidence that the patients were exposed to COVID and had antibodies to the virus.

“So I think it’s fair enough to say that based on all those reasons, this is a true association with COVID. What is unusual about this presentation is that children are otherwise asymptomatic. So they don’t have the classic symptoms of COVID.”

Lesions may resemble chilblains or perniosis, a condition that doctors sometimes see in the spring when children are a little too eager to take off their boots and freeze their feet by wading in puddles of cold water, said Dr. Chantal Bolduc, a dermatologist at Universite de Montreal hospital centre.

“We are not sure it is a sign of COVID, but we think so because of the context,” Bolduc said. “We see a little more cases than usual, and cold temperatures aren’t a factor, and it’s happening at the same time as the pandemic.”

Story continues below advertisement

The majority of children showing the lesions don’t have a cough or a fever, she said.

“From what has been reported so far, this is something that seems quite benign. The children are not sick. It suddenly appears and it seems a little odd, the children are in good health, it goes away on its own in two to four weeks,” Bolduc said.

Symptoms may take up to 14 days to appear after exposure to COVID-19. They may also include cough, fever and shortness of breath.

“The good news for us is that the kids don’t seem to have any other major manifestations and they simply recover quite fast from this, so that’s reassuring,” Pope said. “But it would be important for us to understand more about the mechanism and why this is happening and why it’s happening primarily in children.”

Related topics

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies