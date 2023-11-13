There are multiple reports that a Canadian peace activist believed to have been taken hostage during the Hamas attack in Israel five weeks ago is dead.

CBC is quoting Vivian Silver’s son as saying the remains of the 74-year-old woman had been found in the kibbutz where she lived but were only identified now.

Israel’s consul general in Toronto, Idit Shamir, says on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter, that Silver has been confirmed dead.

Women Wage Peace, an organization Silver worked with, also confirmed her death on X.

