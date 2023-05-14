Open this photo in gallery: Marilyn Wittstock combined artistry with athleticism to become a world-class figure skater.Handout

Marilyn Wittstock, a ballerina on ice blades, might have become a household name in Canada had she not competed in the spinning shadow of the legendary Barbara Ann Scott.

Ms. Wittstock, who has died at 95, combined artistry with athleticism to become a world-class figure skater.

In 1947, she at last won the Canadian women’s figure skating title after finishing as a runner-up to Ms. Scott in the three previous years. Her triumph finally came, she told reporters, because “Barbara Ann was abroad” at the time of the championships.

The skaters were on friendly terms. Ms. Wittstock admired her fellow competitor, whose success and popularity she did not begrudge.

At the 1948 Winter Olympics in St. Moritz, Switzerland, Ms. Scott won the gold medal, while Ms. Wittstock finished a disappointing 12th. The skater, who was only 19 at the time, did not find fault in the scoring.

“I think the judges did their best,” she said. “Figure skating can’t be judged like a race.”

The performance of the “vivacious brunette,” as she was described in newspapers of the day, garnered a rapturous review from the correspondent for the Times of London, who wrote that Ms. Wittstock “treated us to one of the most delightful displays of free skating in any exhibition I have ever seen. It was a difficult programme, performed faultlessly, rhythmic and beautiful; it was, in a word, exquisite.”

The reporter, T.D. Richardson, a former Olympic skater, was unimpressed by the Olympic champion, dismissing her routine with a concluding eight-word sentence: “Barbara Ann Scott, of Canada, skated very slowly.”

While competing in Europe that winter, Ms. Wittstock also earned congratulations from movie star Paulette Goddard, as well as a commendation from a Norwegian princess.

Ms. Wittstock was a versatile performer who dazzled judges and spectators alike.

Marilyn Ruth Take, the name under which she competed, was born in Toronto on March 11, 1928. She was the first of three children born to the former Alice Marjorie Young and Percival Horace Take, a welding engineer who worked in shipbuilding. Her father, born in Coventry, England, arrived in Halifax in 1910 at the age of 11, an immigrant sponsored by Dr. Barnardo’s Homes, a charity that dispatched waifs and orphans to Canada to work on farms.

The girl took up ballet at the age of 5. By 17, she was dancing in the opera Hansel and Gretel. She also showed promise on the violin and as a springboard diver, though she was determined to be a figure skater after witnessing the great Norwegian Sonja Henie in an ice-show performance. She emerged as a child star herself with the Toronto Skating Club in 1937, a year in which she skated at Maple Leaf Gardens and was described in The Globe and Mail as a “juvenile performer of unusual talent.”

The newspaper praised her versatility in a 1942 routine: “her intricate numbers ... won for her the admiration of all who attended.”

Ms. Scott, who skated at Ottawa’s Minto Skating Club, won the 1945 Canadian women’s title at Varsity Arena in Toronto. “Naturally the champion deserves most of the loaf, but croutons (classy crumbs to you), belong to Miss Marilyn Take,” Bobbie Rosenfeld wrote in The Globe. “Miss Take, looking like a Dresden doll in a delicate pastel pink, skated a program full of expression and pace which may have shaken the assurance of any other skater but confident Miss Scott.”

With Ms. Scott skating overseas, Ms. Wittstock was the favourite to win the Canadian title in 1947, though she faced challenges from fellow club members Nadine Phillips and Suzanne Morrow. More than 800 crowded into the club’s rink to witness Ms. Wittstock’s remarkable, five-minute routine, which the scarlet-clad skater concluded with an Axel jump, a double Salchow and a double back loop to at long last claim her crown.

A month later, at Stockholm, Ms. Scott won the women’s world skating championship, becoming the first North American to do so. She returned to Canada a national hero, though the yellow Buick convertible with licence plate 47-U-1 (referring to the year and “you won”) she was presented as a gift from grateful Ottawa fans had to be returned lest it be considered payment and she lose her amateur status before the Olympics.

The 1948 Olympic competition was held on an outdoor rink. The ice was slushy and suffered ruts from hockey games. Ms. Wittstock suffered a rare fall during the figures, according to skating historian Ryan Stephens, while judges varied wildly in their scoring of her free skate to Amilcare Ponchielli’s Dance of the Hours. The Toronto skater “took a very bold step in musical interpretation,” Nigel Brown wrote in his 1959 history, Ice-Skating, “presenting a programme largely dominated by ballet movements. Her performance was beautiful and it showed clearly that skating in its highest form must interpret music.”

Her Olympic performance also earned praise from Mildred Richardson of The Observer, who described her free skate as “one of the most beautiful I have ever had the chance to see. It was not an easy programme and was performed with such rhythmic ease, the music was so perfectly interpreted and the positions and style so lovely, that it was a joy to watch.” (Ms. Richardson was the wife of the Times’ correspondent with whom she skated at the 1924 Olympics.)

The two Canadian skaters then competed at the world championships at Davos, where once again Ms. Scott was victorious while Ms. Wittstock finished 13th. Both attended a banquet and dance after the competition, remaining until the musicians finally called it a night.

Shortly after her return to Canada, Ms. Wittstock turned professional by joining the Shipstads and Johnson Ice Follies as one of the star attractions among 167 skaters in the troupe, which included the comic duo Frick and Frack. She had star billing as a solo skater.

In 1953, she married Roy Codrington Wittstock, a stockbroker, in a wedding covered by Toronto newspapers on the society pages. The couple honeymooned in Florida, Cuba and the Bahamas, where the only ice was to be found in their drinks.

After staying home to raise three children, Ms. Wittstock returned to the rink in the 1970s as a coach at several figure skating clubs in Ontario.

Ms. Wittstock died in Toronto on April 14 after suffering from dementia. She leaves three adult children, seven grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. Her marriage ended in divorce. She was predeceased by a brother, William (Bill) Take, and a sister, Deborah Jane Bishop, who died last year.

During her heyday as a showbiz skater, Ms. Wittstock said she was unbothered at having to perform before large audiences even though a single slip could unceremoniously spill her onto the ice.

“My mind is a complete blank when I get out there in front of thousands of people who pay money to see me,” she said with typical sang-froid. She scanned the walls of arenas for diversion even as she performed. “I like to read the bills and posters as I skate by.”