Lex Brukovskiy in a bomb shelter in the city of Chernihiv, Ukraine, in an undated handout photo.HO/The Canadian Press

A Canadian lobster fisherman attempting to drive Ukrainian war refugees to safety says the Russian shelling of Chernihiv has trapped him in the city for three days as food and water supplies decrease.

Speaking from a bomb shelter in the badly damaged northern city, Lex Brukovskiy says he feels the shelling is a “dirty” tactic targeting innocent people trying to escape the conflict.

He is driving a van with about a dozen passengers, including women, children and the elderly, that is part of a humanitarian convoy trying to ferry refugees to safety in the western part of the country.

Brukovskiy told The Canadian Press there is a limited supply of food and water and the heating and electricity doesn’t work.

He says shelling has destroyed a bridge that crossed a river leading out of Chernihiv, adding that other routes fill up rapidly with convoys of refugees attempting to flee whenever the shelling briefly subsides.

The lobster harvester raised money for humanitarian aid and left his fishing boat in Meteghan, N.S., two weeks ago to come to Ukraine – a country where he spent his childhood and where most of his family lives.

He said the situation for refugees in the city is growing increasingly desperate after a month of attacks.

“We’re stuck. We don’t know what to do,” he said in an interview. “We’re hoping for the best. We’re hoping somebody will negotiate some kind of corridor for us, or send some military to help us get out.”

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.