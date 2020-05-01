 Skip to main content
Canadian Forces find more remains as helicopter search turns to recovery operation

OTTAWA
The Canadian Press
A Cyclone helicopter flies over the HMCS Fredericton as its crew leaves the Halifax Harbour for a six-month deployment to the Mediterranean Sea, on Jan. 20, 2020.

The Canadian Forces says the search for survivors in the military helicopter crash off the coast of Greece has formally ended after three days.

Six military personnel were aboard a Cyclone helicopter that went down in the Mediterranean Sea on Wednesday as it was returning to the Halifax-based frigate HMCS Fredericton.

The Forces said in a statement Friday that the search for five Canadians service members had formally turned into “search and recovery efforts” instead of a rescue effort. The body of Sub-Lt. Abbigail Cowbrough was previously recovered from the wreckage.

The Forces said it also recovered the remains believed to be those of people aboard the helicopter but they can’t yet be identified.

The helicopter was part of the Fredericton’s NATO mission when it went down while concluding a training exercise.

The Fredericton was bound for an Italian port and was expected to arrive Saturday.

The Canadian military also sent a flight investigation team to the region to determine the cause of the crash.

Allied warships and aircraft are also helping the Canadian military find the other service members and the missing helicopter in the Ionian Sea.

The Cyclone’s flight-data and voice recorders have been recovered after they broke away from the helicopter when it crashed and will soon be returned to Canada for analysis.

The missing Canadian servicemen have been identified as Capt. Brenden Ian MacDonald of New Glasgow, N.S.; Capt. Kevin Hagen of Nanaimo, B.C.; Capt. Maxime Miron-Morin from Trois-Rivieres, Que.; Sub-Lt. Matthew Pyke from Truro, N.S.; and Master Cpl. Matthew Cousins from Guelph, Ont.

The Canadian military is deploying a flight investigation team to determine the cause of a helicopter crash off the coast of Greece. The crash claimed the life of at least one service member and left five others missing. The Canadian Press

