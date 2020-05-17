 Skip to main content
Canadian Forces Snowbird plane crashes in Kamloops, B.C.

Andrea Woo, Ian Bailey and Michelle Carbert
Vancouver and Ottawa
A Canadian Forces Snowbirds plane on a cross-country tour to recognize Canadians doing their part to fight COVID-19 has crashed in Kamloops, B.C.

The Canadian Armed Forces has confirmed the crash, which occurred in the residential Brocklehurst area near Kamloops Airport, involved a Snowbirds aircraft but did not provide details on casualties.

“Our priority at this time is determining the status of our personnel and supporting emergency personnel,” read a statement from the CAF. “When appropriate, more information will be made available.”

B.C. Health Minister Adrian Dix said Sunday afternoon that one person was transported to hospital.

The team’s nine-jet formation began its tour in Nova Scotia in early May, working its way west on a mission dubbed Operation Inspiration. The Snowbirds were set to fly over the Okanagan on Sunday but cancelled due to rain and low visibility.

“Don’t worry, the longer term forecast looks better and we plan to be back on our way home to Moose Jaw!,” read a message posted to the Snowbirds’ Twitter account on Sunday morning, about an hour and a half before the crash.

Kamloops-area resident Crystal Cox says she and her family had left her home to go play golf when they received calls from residents of their neighbourhood and friends about the crash.

They returned to find “pretty much a wing” from the downed aircraft on their front lawn, she said, with emergency responders on the scene.

The home across the street was on fire, Ms. Cox said, but the couple who lived there had escaped.

Ms. Cox said a neighbour told her a parachute came down, “but it didn’t fully open.” She said she had heard nothing about the fate of the pilot.

“(We’re) pretty shaken. I had my kids near where the plane crashed, not long before the crash,” she said. “Anxiety. Lots to handle.”

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced the Snowbirds’ cross-country tour on April 29. The Snowbirds team spent two days at their home base of 15 Wing Moose Jaw in Saskatchewan flying training missions before starting the tour.

The CAF said Sunday it was thankful for the support of emergency crews, including the Kamloops Airport’s aircraft rescue fleet, who were responding to the crash.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.

Related topics

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
