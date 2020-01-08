 Skip to main content

Canada

Canadian health advocacy groups take aim at flavoured vape products in new public awareness campaign

TORONTO
The Canadian Press
The Canadian Lung Association and the Heart & Stroke Foundation of Canada have launched a public awareness campaign to highlight the dangers of flavoured vape products.

Two Canadian health advocacy groups are launching a public awareness campaign to highlight the dangers of flavoured vape products.

The Canadian Lung Association and Heart & Stroke Foundation of Canada have partnered to create the campaign which launches today.

The groups say the vaping products, many of which have candy and dessert flavoured names, are designed to hide their harm and increase appeal to youth.

The groups launched the campaign by releasing a satirical ad showing an ice cream truck vendor selling his products to parents and their children and boasting they include “100 per cent organic nicotine.”

The parents react with a mix of shock and outrage, many asking if ice cream should contain the addictive substance.

Last month, Nova Scotia became the first province to ban sales of flavoured e-cigarettes and juices in regulatory changes that take effect April 1, 2020.

Vaping-related illnesses have been in the spotlight recently amid accusations the makers of the products are targeting them at youth. Dr. James MacKillop outlines some strategies to use at home in conversations with your children about vaping. MacKillop is the director of the Peter Boris Centre For Addictions Research and co-director of the Michael G. Degroote Centre For Medicinal Cannabis Research. The Globe and Mail (staff)

