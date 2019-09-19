Canadian health coalition calls for urgent crackdown on vaping products

Vaping poses serious health risks and federal parties must commit to cracking down on the products, a coalition of Canadian health organizations warned on Thursday.

The call comes as health officials in Canada investigate confirmed and possible cases of severe lung disease tied to vaping products -- an illness that is believed to be part of a larger outbreak in the U.S. that has been linked to at least seven deaths and hundreds of illnesses.

Andrew Pipe, chair of the Heart and Stroke Foundation of Canada, which is part of the call for more federal action on vaping, said the risk of severe lung illness, as well as the dangers of nicotine addiction, heart and lung problems and other vaping-related health issues, require an immediate response.

"There's a very substantial and urgent public health requirement for these products to be regulated in exactly the same way other tobacco products are regulated," Dr. Pipe said in an interview.

Other groups, including the Canadian Medical Association and Canadian Cancer Society, were part of the call for federal action. They say parties should take a series of steps, notably an immediate ban on advertising of vaping products, a ban on flavoured e-cigarettes and mandatory health warnings on all products.

So far, regulators across Canada have resisted calls for a ban on flavours or other immediate steps to address the situation. On Wednesday, federal Health Minister Ginette Petitpas Taylor said Health Canada is looking at a series of regulatory measures, which include advertising restrictions and warning labels about the addictive nature of nicotine. But those regulations could take months or years to take effect, which is too long of a delay given the health risks of vaping, according to the health groups.

Rob Cunningham, senior policy analyst with the Canadian Cancer Society, said research shows the number of young people who vape in Canada is rising rapidly and that immediate steps are needed to address this. He noted that Canadian data also shows that smoking rates among young people rose last year for the first time in decades and that it's possible vaping is the reason. On Wednesday, health officials in London, Ont. confirmed Canada's first case of vaping-related lung illness. Chris Mackie, medical officer of health and CEO of the Middlesex-London Health Unit, said a high school student in the region was hospitalized in recent weeks after coming down with a severe lung illness believed to be tied to vaping products. At one point, the student was placed on life support in the intensive care unit. He or she has since recovered. Officials did not release any further identifying information, including name, age and gender.

But there are believed to be more cases in Canada. Ontario's health ministry said Health Canada has informed it of two possible cases in the province that need to be investigated. And Toronto Public Health said it has also been told of several cases, but it does not have more information.

In response to the outbreak of vaping-related lung illness in the U.S., President Donald Trump has pledged to ban flavoured vaping products from the market there. Several states have moved forward with their own flavour bans and some have increased the legal age of purchase to 21.

