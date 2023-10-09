Open this photo in gallery: Peace activist Vivian Silver has been missing since Saturday and is believed to be captured by Hamas.Handout

The last time that family and friends of Vivian Silver heard from the 74-year-old Canadian peace activist in Israel was around Saturday at 11 a.m. local time. She had been sending text messages about rockets and gunfire outside of her home in Kibbutz Be’eri, near the border with Gaza, since early that morning. Ms. Silver was hiding in her sheltered room, corresponding through a messaging app, and describing in harrowing detail as militants entered her home.

Yonathan Zeigen, Ms. Silver’s youngest son, was speaking with his mother by phone when he quickly realized something unusual was happening on the streets outside her home, where the violence was intensifying.

“I heard shots right outside the window. So we decided it’s better not to speak, so they don’t know she’s there,” said Mr. Zeigen, who lives in Tel Aviv with his family.

“We wrote messages up to the point she told me they were inside the house. And that was it.”

Ms. Silver’s final message to her friend Ariella Giniger was eerily similar: “ ‘They’re coming in. I’m hiding behind the door of the closet,’ ” Ms. Giniger said, adding that Ms. Silver was shaking as she wrote the message.

“And that’s it, I didn’t hear any more from her,” said Ms. Giniger, who also lives in Israel. Ms. Giniger was at a women’s march alongside Ms. Silver in Jerusalem just five days earlier, she said.

Open this photo in gallery: Ariella Giniger, left, with Vivian Silver at a march.Handout

Another friend from Israel, Avital Brown, said Ms. Silver messaged her on Saturday morning, ‘I hear them coming. I don’t know what will happen.’”

“I hope so much that we will meet again,” Ms. Brown said.

Ms. Silver, who was born in Winnipeg and has lived in Israel since 1974, has been cited by former federal cabinet minister Irwin Cotler as being held captive by Hamas following the weekend attack on Israel. The Canadian government said Sunday it is investigating reports a Canadian has been killed in the conflict and two were being held captive.

A life-long peace activist who promotes equal rights, Ms. Silver is a member of a group called Women Wage Peace, which seeks to bring about a political agreement in the Middle East with the full participation of women. She has also volunteered with an organization that drives sick Palestinians from Gaza to Israeli hospitals. Ms. Silver, a widow, is grandmother of four with relatives across Canada, having returned as recently as last summer for a family wedding in Toronto.

While her family is not certain what has happened to her, they believe she may be among at least 100 hostages being held by Hamas militants in Gaza.

“No one told us if Israeli soldiers got to her house yet. So there is the possibility that’s she dead there, inside,” said Yonathan Zeigan.

“But from what we gather she’s in Gaza.”

Ms. Silver’s other son, Chen Zeigan, who lives in Connecticut, said the family has been in communication with the Canadian government and are trying to find out more details, but the government has not reported back with any news.

He said it was clear that Israel was completely caught off guard by the speed at which militants infiltrated the kibbutz.

“Very quickly from the news and from what we were hearing from my mom and other people sheltered in the kibbutz, there were dozens of people coming in. People were waiting for hours, hours, for Israeli forces to arrive,” he said.

He describes his mother’s commitment to a peaceful resolution to the conflict in the Middle East as unwavering.

“I’m sure that she will keep advocating even when she comes back. We just want to see again,” he said through tears.

Yonathan Zeigan said he is calling on Israel to negotiate the return of those who are being held captive.

“I know that they’re not going to stop fighting. But I hope that they’ll negotiate to release all the captive people, at least the civilians, in a diplomatic manner and not try to take them by force,” he said.