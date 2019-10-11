 Skip to main content

Canada

Subscribe
Register
AdChoices

Canadian-Iranian woman held in Iran after husband’s death now home safe, Freeland says

Mike Blanchfield
OTTAWA
The Canadian Press
Comments

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

This undated photo provided by the family of the late Iranian-Canadian professor Kavous Seyed-Emami, shows him and his wife, Maryam Mombeini, in an unidentified place in Iran.

Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland is confirming that a dual Iranian-Canadian citizen who has been denied permission to leave Iran is now safe at home in Canada.

Freeland tweeted that Maryam Mombeini has been reunited with her family in Canada, and the minister lauded her for her bravery.

The Iranian government denied Mombeini permission to travel after her husband, an environmentalist and university professor, died in a Tehran prison while being held on espionage accusations in early 2018.

Story continues below advertisement

Mombeini’s husband Kavous Seyed-Emami, a 63-year-old sociology professor, died at Tehran’s notorious Evin prison.

Iranian authorities deemed Seyed-Emami’s death a suicide, but the family and others have questioned that finding.

Mombeini’s son Ramin was allowed to leave Iran and return to Canada in March 2018 but authorities in Tehran did not allow her to travel with him.

Freeland’s spokesman sent an e-mail to The Canadian Press highlighting the minister’s tweet, which also retweeted a photo and caption from an account that appeared to belong to one of Mombeini’s sons. The spokesman said in an e-mail seeking clarification that the tweet “is the minister confirming on the record!”

The tweet included a photo of two men with a woman who appeared to be Mombeini in an airport lounge.

“We are finally reunited with our beautiful mother! We spent 582 days dreaming of this moment,” said the tweet.

Freeland wrote that she was “relieved that Maryam Mombeini is at home in Canada at last and reunited with her family. You have all shown tremendous bravery in extraordinarily difficult circumstances. I am thinking of you today!”

Story continues below advertisement

A senior government official who was not authorized to speak for attribution due to the sensitivity of the situation said Freeland spoke to her Iranian counterpart, Mohammad Javad Zarif, and other Iranian officials about a matter that has been a top priority for her.

Canada also made “direct representations” through its embassy at the United Nations, the official said.

The government wasn’t releasing any more details about Mombeini’s release out of respect for her family.

The Liberal government pledged during the 2015 federal election to re-establish diplomatic relations with Iran, but Freeland has made clear that wasn’t going to happen unless the regime allowed Mombeini to leave the country.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter