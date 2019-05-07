 Skip to main content

Canada Canadian Justice Rosalie Abella to receive honorary doctorate from Johns Hopkins University

Subscribe Register My account My account AdChoices

Canadian Justice Rosalie Abella to receive honorary doctorate from Johns Hopkins University

Sean Fine Justice Writer
For Subscribers
Comments
Open this photo in gallery

In its announcement of the honorary degree, Johns Hopkins said Justice Abella is 'a persuasive and eloquent defender of human rights and is particularly known for her work in administrative, family, constitutional and labour law.'

Tijana Martin

Justice Rosalie Abella of the Supreme Court of Canada will receive an honorary doctorate from Johns Hopkins University in Baltimore this month, the first judge of the country’s top court to receive that recognition.

Justice Abella, 72, who joined the court in 2004 and is its longest-serving current member, has received 38 previous honorary degrees. Last year, she became the first Canadian judge to become an elected member of the American Philosophical Society, founded by Benjamin Franklin in 1743. The previous year, she was named global jurist of the year by Northwestern Pritzker School of Law's Center for International Human Rights in Chicago.

In its announcement of the honorary degree, Johns Hopkins said Justice Abella is “a persuasive and eloquent defender of human rights and is particularly known for her work in administrative, family, constitutional and labour law.”

Story continues below advertisement

It described Justice Abella as “an outstanding and prolific scholar and globally recognized judicial leader” who has shown “a profound understanding of the role of law in shaping more inclusive societies and in changing individual lives.”

It cited her work as commissioner and author of the 1984 federal Royal Commission on Equality in Employment, saying that she created the term and concept of employment equity and that the theories of “equality” and “discrimination” she developed were adopted by the Supreme Court.

The university describes Justice Abella, who was born in a displaced persons’ camp in Stuttgart, Germany, in 1946, as the first refugee to join the Canadian judiciary.​

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter