The federal government says a Canadian was killed in Peru.

Global Affairs Canada says the death was related to the reported assassination of Indigenous elder Olivia Arevalo Lomas.

Arevalo Lomas was a human-rights activist of the Shipibo-Konibo people in the Ucayali region.

The federal government says it is providing consular assistance to the family of the Canadian.

The government extended its condolences following Arevalo Lomas’s death.