Canadian leader of expedition that found Shackleton’s last ship was spurred on after hearing of American rivals

Open this photo in gallery: Royal Canadian Geographical Society search director, David Mearns, expedition leader John Geiger and assistant Antoine Normandie pose for a picture in front of the research vessel, Leeway Odyssey in the port of St. John's, Newfoundland, on Wednesday, June 12, 2024.Paul Daly/The Globe and Mail

The Canadian leader of the team that discovered the wreck of Sir Ernest Shackleton’s last ship – on which the renowned polar explorer suddenly died during his final Antarctic voyage – says he was spurred to launch the expedition after hearing some Americans were also interested in finding Quest.

John Geiger, chief executive of the Royal Canadian Geographical Society, said at a news conference on Wednesday the discovery was “profoundly moving.”

He said he had wanted to try to find Quest, which sank off the coast of Labrador in 1962, for years but was propelled to finally put together a search team after hearing that wealthy Americans might also try to locate the vessel.

Mr. Geiger announced his team found the wreck of the Quest, intact on the sea bed Sunday, with a mast which had broken off as it sunk lying alongside.

After pinpointing Quest’s likely final location using historical maps, logs, records and photographs, the searchers found the vessel lying on its keel under 390 metres of water using sonar.

Shackleton died in his cabin of a heart attack at the age of 47 aboard Quest in 1922, while the ship was anchored off the South Atlantic island of South Georgia, where his grave still lies.

At a news conference in St. John’s, Newfoundland, Mr. Geiger said he had known about the Quest for “some years” but the COVID-19 pandemic set back the project, and some partners had to drop out for some reasons.

“What really pushed me forward this last year was I heard that some Americans were interested in finding Quest and I just had this picture in my mind of a few billionaires on yachts out in the Labrador Sea,” he said, adding that it would be terrible if Shackleton’s last ship were found by Americans, and not by the Canadian Royal Geographical Society team.

The discovery of the shipwreck, in the 150th year after Shackleton’s birth, in the Labrador Sea was made by a team from Canada, Britain, Norway and the United States, including historians, oceanographers, divers and sonar experts from Memorial University’s Marine Institute.

The ship, which was built in Norway in 1917, was found after five days at sea by examining images produced by sonar, towed behind the research vessel. It had sunk, while on a sealing expedition in 1962 after thick sea ice pierced its hull.

Mr. Geiger said that the team is already planning the next stage of the expedition, that includes taking detailed underwater photographs of the wreck.

But he said, given Shackleton’s worldwide fame, he would not be surprised if others chance going out there to find the vessel.

“I think we have a claim on the next stages of this research, but you can’t tell – someone may try to go out there. Frankly it wouldn’t surprise me given the intense global interest in Shackleton,” he said. “Shackleton is connected to the U.K. of course. Americans love him. He was an Irishman, born in Ireland. And of course he is connected to so many other countries.”

Open this photo in gallery: Royal Canadian Geographical Society search director David Mearns speak of the discovery of the wreck of the Quest, Shackleton's last ship, off the coast of Labrador during a press conference Wednesday, June 12, 2024.Paul Daly/The Globe and Mail

On Tuesday, he told Shackleton’s granddaughter, Alexandra Shackleton, co-patron of the expedition, about the historic discovery via videolink, from onboard the research vessel, and she said she was thrilled.

Renowned shipwreck hunter, David Mearns, who directed the search, said he drew on Shackleton’s style of leadership to focus on the task of locating the Quest in a search “box,” which they had pinpointed as its most likely location, after facing some technical difficulties.

“We only had about three to four days of actively searching at the wreck site and two were lost to technical problems. And I just said ‘we have a good plan. Plan and be patient. And that patience paid off,” he said. “Patience is the number one thing that I’ve learned from Shackleton as a leader.”

He said the explorer was not just a bold explorer but also calm and collected in the face of adversity.

“Every man will think of Shackleton as a man of action. But I think one of his greatest attributes as a leader was to be patient,” Mr. Mearns said. “So when things are tough, when things are changing, don’t blunder into bad decisions.”

In his most famous Antarctic expedition, Shackleton’s ship, Endurance, became trapped in pack ice and then sank in the Weddell Sea in 1915. He survived for months with his entire crew of 28 – which included a stowaway – by eating penguins, seals and seaweed when the ship’s stores ran out.

Shackleton then braved a 1,330-kilometre ocean voyage in stormy seas in a lifeboat to seek help for his ailing crew, eventually finding a whaling station in the South Atlantic Island of South Georgia.

Open this photo in gallery: A sonar image of the Quest on Sunday was the first sign of the vessel since it sank in 1962.CANADIAN GEOGRAPHIC/Reuters

Shackleton undertook his last expedition aboard Quest after a planned voyage to the Beaufort Sea in the Canadian Arctic was cancelled, after the Canadian government unexpectedly pulled its funding.

With the crew he had gathered for the Arctic voyage – and two boy scouts who had won a British competition to join him on the voyage – he instead headed back to the Antarctic to map the coast and find small undiscovered Islands.

Shackleton’s last voyage aboard Quest, bound for the Antarctic, left London, England in 1921 amid great fanfare and was seen off by King George V with crowds lining the Thames.