Canadian military must change how it handles sexual misconduct allegations, retired judge’s report says

The civilian justice system should take primary responsibility over the investigation and prosecution of sexual offences in the military, until the military justice system establishes certain protections for complainants, retired Supreme Court justice Morris Fish says in a report released Tuesday.

Canada has a military justice system acting in parallel to the civilian justice system. Since 1998, it has been prosecuting sexual offences. But expert reports, news-media investigations and data from Statistics Canada show a deep-seated problem of sexual misconduct in the military, with at least 1,500 incidents a year.

Two years ago, the federal government passed a Declaration of Victim Rights (DVR) for the military justice system that provides similar rights to those available since 2015 in the civilian system – rights to information, protection, participation and restitution.

Story continues below advertisement

But the 2019 declaration has yet to take effect. It is awaiting regulations to be written by the Judge Advocate General, an office that oversees the administration of military justice, according to Elaine Craig, a law professor at Dalhousie University’s Schulich School of Law.

Mr. Fish said the military justice system should have the same victims-rights protections that are available in the civilian system.

“Unless the victim consents,” he wrote, “it would in my view be inappropriate for the military justice system to continue to investigate or prosecute alleged sexual assaults until it extends to all victims the protections afforded by the DVR.

“The civilian authorities should, in the intervening period, exercise their own investigative and prosecutorial jurisdiction over sexual assaults,” Mr. Fish wrote.

Prof. Craig, an expert on sexual misconduct and the military, said Mr. Fish’s recommendation leaves an important gap.

The civilian justice system has procedural rights that protect complainants, and that go beyond the victim rights contained in the DVR, she said.

For instance, the civilian system requires pretrial hearings to determine the admissibility of evidence of a complainant’s past sexual behaviour, or of personal records of the complainant (such as e-mails, notes and diaries) that are in the hands of the accused. Similar hearings are held to determine whether records in the hands of third parties such as psychologists and counsellors can be used as evidence. At the moment, the military justice system contains none of these protections for complainants. The declaration of victims’ rights would also add the procedural protections related to third-party records, but not other important procedural protections, Prof. Craig said.

Story continues below advertisement

“The problem is it’s only a partial solution,” she said in an interview of Mr. Fish’s recommendation.

Mr. Fish did recommend, however, that the rights and protections, for both victims and accused persons, in the Criminal Code, ultimately be written into the National Defence Act.

Mr. Fish said his review confirmed the findings of former Supreme Court justice Marie Deschamps’ review on sexual misconduct in the Canadian Armed Forces, which she released six years ago.

“The nature, extent and human cost of sexual misconduct in the CAF remain as debilitating, as rampant and as destructive in 2021 as they were in 2015,” he wrote.

Mr. Fish said his review has focused on the military justice system and related aspects of sexual misconduct – and his recommendations complement those of Justice Deschamps.

He wrote that he hopes his report will enable “rapid implementation” of pressing reforms that he recommends, including the removal of a duty on victims to report the sexual misconduct they experienced.

Story continues below advertisement

“I see no reason, for example, to delay removal of the present duty of victims to report their victimization to the chain of command, which impacts on their autonomy and, I have been told, risks their exposure to reprisals, ostracization and pressures to withdraw their complaint.”

The Canadian Armed Forces have been rocked in recent months over military police investigations in sexual misconduct allegations involving senior officials in the forces.

In response to mounting pressure, the Liberal government appointed former Supreme Court justice Louise Arbour to examine sexual harassment and misconduct in the military, paving a way forward for how the CAF could set up an independent reporting system.

Mr. Fish said in his report that his “delighted” Ms. Arbour is conducting the review and will assist her however he can. He also added that she will benefit from his review – which also heard “extensive evidence from victims of sexual misconduct, from support groups, from other experts in the field and from officers and members of the CAF, past and present.”

Canada’s military justice system operates parallel to the civilian criminal justice system. The Supreme Court of Canada has said it is designed to maintain discipline, efficiency and morale in the military.

Sexual misconduct in the Forces did not fall under this system until 1998. Some argue that the civilian system is better suited to deal with these offences.

Story continues below advertisement

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.