 Skip to main content

Canada

Register
AdChoices

Canadian military needs to be 30 per cent women for real culture change: vice-admiral

Ottawa
The Canadian Press
Comments

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

A Canadian flag patch is shown on a soldier's shoulder in Trenton, Ont., on Thursday, Oct. 16, 2014.

Lars Hagberg/The Canadian Press

The officer in charge of human resources at the Canadian Armed Forces says women need to make up 30 per cent of the ranks in order to bring about a real culture change in the military.

Vice-Admiral Haydn Edmundson says the military already faces a tough challenge meeting its target of having 25 per cent women in uniform by 2026.

He says the military is looking at different ways to recruit and retain more women as it strives to reach that goal, which was first set by chief of the defence staff Gen. Jonathan Vance in 2016.

Story continues below advertisement

But Edmundson says 25 per cent is the bare minimum the military wants to have in terms of female representation and that more would be needed to bring about lasting change to its historically male-centred culture.

Military commanders have emphasized the need to change the culture in the Forces in recent years in response to concerns about systemic sexual misconduct, as well as the need to increase recruitment and better conduct missions that involve interacting with local populations.

Women represented 15.9 per cent of all military personnel at the end of 2019, compared to 15 per cent when Vance issued his order.

This content appears as provided to The Globe by the originating wire service. It has not been edited by Globe staff.

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies