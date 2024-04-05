Open this photo in gallery: Taiwan's Central News Agency says a Canadian missing after this week's powerful earthquake on the island's east coast has been found safe, citing information from the Central Emergency Operation Center.Chiang Ying-ying/The Associated Press

Global Affairs Canada says a Canadian missing for days after a powerful earthquake in Taiwan has been found safe.

Global Affairs spokesman Pierre Cuguen says in a statement that consular officials have been in contact with local authorities about the citizen and have reached out to the man’s family.

Central News Agency, a partially government-funded news agency, cited the Central Emergency Operation Center as saying the Canadian man is now camped near a hotel in Taiwan’s Taroko National Park.

A previous agency report in Chinese identified the man as Nicolas Lapointe.

The 7.2-magnitude quake has killed 10 people and injured more than 1,000, while 636 remain stranded by rock slides and other earthquake-related events.

The Central News Agency reported that Taiwan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs had said three Canadians were rescued from the quake zone.

The earthquake was centred off Hualien County, 150 kilometres south of Taipei, and toppled buildings, triggered rock slides and stopped trains across the island.

Global Affairs Canada has said 5,518 Canadian citizens are registered in Taiwan.