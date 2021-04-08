 Skip to main content
Canada

Canadian Museum of History CEO resigns after investigation into alleged workplace harassment

Teresa Wright
OTTAWA
The Canadian Press
People walk past the Canadian Museum of History, in Gatineau, Que., on March 14, 2020.

Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press

The head of the Canadian Museum of History has resigned following reported allegations of workplace harassment at the national institution.

Museum CEO Mark O’Neill has been on a medical leave since last summer, when an independent investigation was launched into harassment allegations at the museum.

A statement issued by the external communications firm Midtown PR has confirmed the board of trustees for the Gatineau, Que., museum received O’Neill’s resignation and that it took effect on Tuesday.

The statement says a permanent director to replace O’Neill will be appointed soon and that no other details are being provided at this time.

The investigation came after Radio-Canada published a report last September, citing unnamed sources described as current and former employees, that detailed a toxic workplace culture at the museum.

In a statement provided through his lawyer today, O’Neill confirmed he has resigned after a decade at the museum and that he has also retired from the federal public service, but neither he nor his lawyer addressed questions about the investigation or allegations.

O’Neill said it was an honour to have led the Canadian Museum of History and the Canadian War Museum, calling them two of Canada’s “great cultural institutions.”

