Canadian National says it has implemented safety measures after one of its trains derailed in western Manitoba in 2019, resulting in a large crude oil spill.
A Transportation Safety Board investigation has determined the train was on track that failed because of a repair error nearly two months earlier.
The report says maintenance crews had fixed part of the track after finding a broken joint bar.
But it was replaced with the wrong piece, which resulted in the track becoming misaligned and unstable.
The CN train was travelling east near St-Lazare when an emergency brake was applied and several cars derailed.
There were no injuries, fires or evacuations, but about 815-thousand litres of oil was released.
CN says it has since installed continuous welded rail on the corridor of track between east-central Saskatchewan and Winnipeg.
The company also requires suppliers to spray-paint joint bars royal blue, to help differentiate them from similar-looking parts.
