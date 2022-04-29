Canadian National says it has implemented safety measures after one of its trains derailed in western Manitoba in 2019, resulting in a large crude oil spill.

A Transportation Safety Board investigation has determined the train was on track that failed because of a repair error nearly two months earlier.

The report says maintenance crews had fixed part of the track after finding a broken joint bar.

But it was replaced with the wrong piece, which resulted in the track becoming misaligned and unstable.

The CN train was travelling east near St-Lazare when an emergency brake was applied and several cars derailed.

There were no injuries, fires or evacuations, but about 815-thousand litres of oil was released.

CN says it has since installed continuous welded rail on the corridor of track between east-central Saskatchewan and Winnipeg.

The company also requires suppliers to spray-paint joint bars royal blue, to help differentiate them from similar-looking parts.

