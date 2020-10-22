Canadian Navy investigating unexplained breakdown on brand-new Arctic patrol ship

Open this photo in gallery The HMCS Harry DeWolf heads from the Irving-owned Halifax Shipyard on its way to being delivered to the Royal Canadian Navy dockyard, in Halifax, on July 31, 2020. The Canadian Press

The Royal Canadian Navy says it is investigating an unexplained breakdown on its brand-new, $400-million Arctic patrol ship.

The problem first emerged last week as HMCS Harry DeWolf’s crew was training off the coast of Halifax, two and a half months after Irving Shipbuilding delivered the vessel to the Navy.

Commodore Richard Feltham, commander of Canadian Fleet Atlantic, says the ship was forced to return to port after its freshwater generator and communications systems didn’t work.

It was while the ship was docked that the crew discovered the cooling pumps on two of ship’s four diesel generators had broken.

While the problems were all fixed and the Harry DeWolf is back at sea for training, Feltham says the Navy is investigating why the cooling pumps broke down to ensure there isn’t a bigger problem.

University of Calgary shipbuilding expert Timothy Choi said he was surprised Irving didn’t find the problem when it tested the vessel, and that identifying the cause will be critical to preventing it in the future.

