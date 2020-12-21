 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Canadian navy submarine to remain docked an extra year after leak found in main ballast tank

OTTAWA
The Canadian Press
Open this photo in gallery

A Sea King helicopter flies over the HMCS Corner Brook, on the waterfront in Halifax on May 7, 2008.

ANDREW VAUGHAN/The Canadian Press

One of the Royal Canadian Navy’s beleaguered submarines is remaining in dock an extra year due to a leak in its main ballast tank, which is used to control whether it goes up or down in the water.

The Department of National Defence says the leak was found in March after the companies working on HMCS Corner Brook didn’t follow the proper procedures for draining the tank during regular maintenance.

Defence Department spokeswoman Jessica Lamirande says the leak is being fixed at the companies’ expense, with repairs in Victoria.

However, because of the leak and difficulties working on the vessel during the COVID-19 pandemic, Lamirande says the submarine won’t be ready for service again until June 2021 – more than a year later than planned.

Corner Brook was originally to supposed to be back in the water this past May.

The leak is just the latest challenge to befall Canada’s fleet of four submarines, which have spent more time in repairs than at sea since being bought second-hand from Britain in 1998.

