Rescue teams search for people as cranes remove debris from destroyed buildings in Antakya, southeastern Turkey, on Feb. 10.Hussein Malla/The Associated Press

A search and rescue team from British Columbia has taken part in the successful rescue of a woman from earthquake rubble in Turkey, more than four days after the tremor hit.

Footage by the CBC showed members of the Burnaby Urban Search and Rescue team being thanked and embraced by Turkish colleagues on the scene, moments after the dust-covered woman was taken to an ambulance in the town of Adiyaman.

The volunteer Canadian team had earlier shared photos on social media showing them at work in Adiyaman, where Turkey’s consul general in Vancouver said they had been deployed early Thursday.

The Burnaby team is the only Canadian rescue crew in the quake zone, after the consulate said a deadline for others to participate had expired.

B.C.’s Emergency Management Minister Bowinn Ma says on Twitter that the government is “incredibly proud,” and remains in daily contact with federal authorities to provide help.

A post on the Burnaby search team’s Facebook page says it is “getting reports of trapped people messaging on their phones for help” after what it said was a long day at work in the town in southeast Turkey.

Emergency personnel lead a rescue operation to save 25-year-old Ayse from the rubble of a collapsed building in Kahramanmaras.OZAN KOSE/AFP/Getty Images 1 of 13

Turkish rescue workers carry Eyup Ak, 60, to an ambulance after rescuing him from a collapsed building four days after the earthquake, in Adiyaman.Emrah Gurel/The Associated Press 2 of 13

Rescuers carry 27-year-old survivor Rabia Ofkeli among rubble in the aftermath of a deadly earthquake in Hatay, Turkey.KEMAL ASLAN/Reuters 3 of 13

Rescuers carry 27-year-old survivor Rabia Ofkeli in the aftermath of a deadly earthquake in Hatay, Turkey.KEMAL ASLAN/Reuters 4 of 13

Rescuers and his mother surround Adnan Mohammet Korkut after he was rescued in Gaziantep, southern Turkey.The Associated Press 5 of 13

Zubeyde Kahraman, whose sister Zeynep, 40, has been rescued by ISAR Germany, thanks rescuers, as the search for survivors continues, in the aftermath of a deadly earthquake in Kirikhan, Turkey.PIROSCHKA VAN DE WOUW/Reuters 6 of 13

Rescuers carry Zeynep, as the search for survivors continues, in the aftermath of a deadly earthquake in Kirikhan, Turkey.PIROSCHKA VAN DE WOUW/Reuters 7 of 13

Emergency personnel from Turkey and United Hatzalah carry a 56-year-old survivor, Ali Korkmaz, in the aftermath of a deadly earthquake, in Kahramanmaras, Turkey.RONEN ZVULUN/Reuters 8 of 13

A 19-year old Syrian survivor, Abdul Hamid is carried on a stretcher after he was rescued, in the aftermath of a deadly earthquake in Hatay, Turkey.EMILIE MADI/Reuters 9 of 13

Rescuers surround 19-year old Syrian survivor, Abdul Hamid, laying on a stretcher after he was rescued, in Hatay, Turkey.EMILIE MADI/Reuters 10 of 13

Ahmed Abduljabbar, 5-year-old earthquake survivor, lies on a hospital bed in Azaz, Syria.MAHMOUD HASSANO/Reuters 11 of 13

Rescuers successfully extract a dog named Pamuk from the rubble of a collapsed building in Hatay.GURKAN OZTURK/AFP/Getty Images 12 of 13

Rescuers carry baby boy Kerem Agirtas, a 20-day-old survivor who was pulled from under the rubble, in the aftermath of a deadly earthquake in Hatay, Turkey.KEMAL ASLAN/Reuters 13 of 13

Meanwhile, Canadian organizations are deploying aid workers to help the survivors of a disastrous earthquake that struck parts of Turkey and Syria.

More than 22,000 people have been killed and thousands of buildings have been destroyed after the quake that hit on Monday.

Hassan Wadi, a member of Human Concern International – a Muslim-led charity headquartered in Canada – says he travelled from Mississauga, Ont., to the Turkish city of Gaziantep this week to help the charity’s local team and partners deliver essentials to survivors including meals, gloves, mittens, jackets and blankets.

Wadi says most of the city’s residents are sheltering in public buildings, mosques, tents and cars after their homes were destroyed or damaged during the quake and several powerful aftershocks.

Toronto-based humanitarian aid organization GlobalMedic says two of its members have landed in Turkey and two more will arrive there soon to work with local partners and install water purification units in areas hit by the quake.

GlobalMedic says it is also shipping emergency kits that include a ceramic water filter, solar lights and hygiene items to Turkey and Syria, along with large tenting infrastructure that can be used as field hospitals.