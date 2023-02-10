A search and rescue team from British Columbia has taken part in the successful rescue of a woman from earthquake rubble in Turkey, more than four days after the tremor hit.
Footage by the CBC showed members of the Burnaby Urban Search and Rescue team being thanked and embraced by Turkish colleagues on the scene, moments after the dust-covered woman was taken to an ambulance in the town of Adiyaman.
The volunteer Canadian team had earlier shared photos on social media showing them at work in Adiyaman, where Turkey’s consul general in Vancouver said they had been deployed early Thursday.
Ukrainian rescuers fly in from war zone to save lives in Turkey after earthquake
The Burnaby team is the only Canadian rescue crew in the quake zone, after the consulate said a deadline for others to participate had expired.
B.C.’s Emergency Management Minister Bowinn Ma says on Twitter that the government is “incredibly proud,” and remains in daily contact with federal authorities to provide help.
A post on the Burnaby search team’s Facebook page says it is “getting reports of trapped people messaging on their phones for help” after what it said was a long day at work in the town in southeast Turkey.
Meanwhile, Canadian organizations are deploying aid workers to help the survivors of a disastrous earthquake that struck parts of Turkey and Syria.
More than 22,000 people have been killed and thousands of buildings have been destroyed after the quake that hit on Monday.
Hassan Wadi, a member of Human Concern International – a Muslim-led charity headquartered in Canada – says he travelled from Mississauga, Ont., to the Turkish city of Gaziantep this week to help the charity’s local team and partners deliver essentials to survivors including meals, gloves, mittens, jackets and blankets.
Wadi says most of the city’s residents are sheltering in public buildings, mosques, tents and cars after their homes were destroyed or damaged during the quake and several powerful aftershocks.
Toronto-based humanitarian aid organization GlobalMedic says two of its members have landed in Turkey and two more will arrive there soon to work with local partners and install water purification units in areas hit by the quake.
GlobalMedic says it is also shipping emergency kits that include a ceramic water filter, solar lights and hygiene items to Turkey and Syria, along with large tenting infrastructure that can be used as field hospitals.