Residents evacuated from area after fiery train derailment in Saskatchewan

GUERNSEY, Sask.
The Canadian Press
A freight train has derailed in rural Saskatchewan and residents are being evacuated from the area.

Canadian Pacific says the train jumped the tracks about 6:15 a.m. near Guernsey, roughly 115 kilometres southeast of Saskatoon.

Patty Prentice says she was driving to work just after the derailment and saw a large fire and felt the heat as she drove by.

There is no immediate word of injuries and Jack Gibney, the area reeve, says some 85 residents are being evacuated from the community.

RCMP say Highway 16 is closed in both directions.

About 19 cars of a CP train derailed in the same area in December, causing a major blaze and leaking 1.5-million litres of oil.

Related topics

Report an error
