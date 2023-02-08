Dave Howard, pictured here in 1958, played a key role in the revival of the Canada’s Cup race, competed in the 1956 Games in Melbourne and remained active in sailing for decades.Courtesy of the Family

The sailor Dave Howard, who has died at 104, commanded a frigate in the Second World War before racing a sloop in the Olympics.

Mr. Howard and his four brothers were raised as racing yachtsmen, spending summers on the Toronto Islands where all five graduated from the Royal Canadian Yacht Club’s junior program. Their Liverpool-born banker father was part of a syndicate which in the 1930s owned the famed cutter Gardenia, based at the yacht club and which frequently raced on Lake Ontario.

All five Howard men served as officers in the war. Dave Howard enlisted in the Royal Canadian Naval Volunteer Reserves in 1941.

“I felt I really had to go and help,” he told the CBC six years ago. “Everybody had to pitch in, one way or another.”

On Feb. 18, 1945, the lieutenant was named commanding officer of HMCS Dundas, a frigate which had been used as a submarine hunter on the Pacific and as a convoy escort on the Atlantic. He would be the warship’s final commander, as it was decommissioned two months after Germany’s surrender and soon after broken up for scrap.

David Ewart Howard was born on March 5, 1918, in Port Arthur (now Thunder Bay), Ont. He was one of six children born to the former Phyllis Herald Thompson and Bertram Edward Howard. The children had a peripatetic upbringing as their father’s career with the Imperial Bank of Canada took him westward from Kenora, Ont., to the twin cities of Port Arthur and Fort William, Balgonie, Sask., Medicine Hat, Alta., and Cranbrook, B.C., before returning east to Walkerville, Ont., and, finally, Toronto.

In 1954, Mr. Howard played a central role in the revival of the Canada’s Cup yacht race, a freshwater challenge in which his Toronto club seemed to be a perennial also-ran. The two-boat race had been moribund since the Depression. Americans had won the previous six contests dating back to 1903 with the most recent showdown of what was also known as the America’s Cup of the Lakes held in 1934.

As skipper, Mr. Howard was joined by a younger brother, Clifford, and other crew aboard the sloop Venture II, an American-built, eight-metre yacht purchased the previous year by Norman Walsh of Toronto to challenge for the trophy.

The 1954 races were 18 nautical miles on a triangular course on Lake Ontario near Rochester, N.Y. The first race in the best-of-five series was won handily by Iskareen, skippered by Howard Klitgord of the Rochester Yacht Club.

Mr. Howard holding Canada's Cup.Courtesy of the Family

Mr. Howard and crew evened the score by coming from behind in the second race, which, according to a history by the Royal Canadian Yacht Club, was highlighted “by the most sustained tacking duel ever seen in a major match.”

Venture II handily won the third race before claiming the cup after never being headed in the fourth and decisive race on a windward-leeward course, winning by three minutes, 16 seconds. The victory was celebrated by flares and rockets fired by a Canadian submarine chaser, which was among three dozen vessels on the lake carrying race spectators.

The final leg had both yachts sailing into a 40-kilometre-an-hour wind and squall.

“We were ready to sail in any kind of weather,” Mr. Howard said after the race.

The victory ended a half-century drought for the Canadians. “We were just outsailed by a good crew,” the American skipper said.

Two years later, Mr. Howard competed for a spot at the Olympics to be held in Australia. Joined again by brother Clifford and by club member Donald Tytler aboard Tomahawk III, a Dragon-class keelboat, the trio won the Ontario zone trials to qualify for a showdown against entries from the Royal St. Lawrence Yacht Club and the Royal Vancouver Yacht Club.

The Vancouver entry, Trintel, skippered by Pat Leslie, held the lead going into the final day’s two races only to hit a buoy in the first race to foul out. In the same race, the Montreal entry, Argo, skippered by Dr. Sandy MacDonald, had rigging trouble. Mr. Howard’s crew won both races for a come-from-behind Olympic qualification.

The crew took four days to travel by air from Toronto to Melbourne. The Tomahawk went by sea – swaddled in kapok and padded with foam rubber before being cradled in an on-deck apparatus aboard the cargo ship Whangaroa for a seven-week journey.

In seven races on the open waters of Port Phillip Bay, the best Canadian showing was third. They finished in eighth place of 16 competitors in an event won by a Swedish crew.

Mr. Howard was inducted into the Canadian Sailing Hall of Fame in 2018.Courtesy of the Family

Mr. Howard remained active in sailing for decades as a competitor (he lost a 1975 Canada’s Cup challenge), manager, syndicate member, and commodore of the Royal Canadian Yacht Club. Notably, he was chair of a syndicate backing the 12-metre yacht Canada II in America’s Cup competition. It was eliminated in a qualifying round for challengers. He then became a prominent member of the Force 12 North syndicate.

In recent years, he was a popular guest at dinners at HMCS York in Toronto as one of the last survivors of the Battle of the Atlantic.

Away from the water, he was chair of Citicom Inc., a Toronto-based property developer and management firm which grew from its origins in operating parking lots. One of the company’s unsuccessful enterprises was a ritzy Toronto restaurant specializing in German and Austrian dishes, a concept from which they hoped to build a chain. Despite advertisements extolling its schnitzel, the House of Habsburg went the way of its namesake dynasty.

In 1989, Mr. Howard was named president of the Toronto Symphony Orchestra, a position previously held by Vincent Massey and later by Bob Rae.

At the time of his death, Mr. Howard was the second-oldest Olympian in the world after Uruguayan sailor Félix Sienra, who competed at Torquay, England, during the 1948 Summer Olympics. Mr. Sienra turned 107 on Jan. 21, the date of Mr. Howard’s death. (A list of Mr. Howard’s survivors was unavailable.) Mr. Sienra in turn died nine days later. The oldest living Olympian is now Yvonne (née Chabot) Curtet of France, a long jumper who is 102.

The oldest living Canadian Olympian is Rhoda Wurtele, an alpine skier who turned 101 on the day of Mr. Howard’s death. She is the world’s oldest known living Winter Olympian. The oldest living Canadian Summer Olympian is 95-year-old Stan Leibel, who competed in the sailing events in 1968 off the coast of Acapulco, Mexico.