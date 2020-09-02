Canadian satellite embarks on mission to monitor greenhouse gas emissions from space

A Canadian satellite has begun its long-awaited mission to scour the world for stray industrial emissions of methane gas, a contributor to climate change.
The microwave over-size probe, nicknamed Iris, lifted off from its launch site near Korou, French Guiana at 9:51 pm ET on Wednesday evening. As one of 53 small satellites from 13 countries packed into the Arianespace Vega launch vehicle, Iris had plenty of company on its way to orbit. The megalaunch had originally been set for March but was delayed, first by the COVID-19 lockdown and then by poor weather conditions starting in June. Earlier this week, another launch attempt was cancelled because a Pacific typhoon threatened a South Korean tracking station.
But for Stéphane Germain, CEO of GHGSat Inc., the Montreal-based company that built Iris, the many delays and long months of waiting melted away quickly in the brilliant glare of the rocket’s exhaust.
“We’re so excited to see Iris finally on her way,” Dr. Germain said minutes after the launch. “This has been an exercise in patience for us.”
HEADING TO SPACE, LOOKING TO EARTH
The ‘Iris’ microsatellite built by Canadian company GHGSat is designed to detect
methane gas escaping from industrial sites around the world. It was launched
together with 52 other small satellites.
Arianespace Vega launch vehicle
GHGSat-C1 ‘Iris’
microsatellite
Payload for Flight VV16
(756kg) 53 small
satellites
UHF
antennas
Optical
downlink
Radiator
Auxiliary
camera
Imaging
spectrometer
Solar panels
Fourth stage
Can launch
multiple
satellites into
different orbits
Iris facts
Weight: 16kg
Size: 20cm x 30cm x 40cm
30m
Spatial resolution: <25m
Field of view: 12km x 12km
Third stage
10 tonnes of fuel,
burns for 117 secs
Atlantic Ocean
Kourou Vega
launch site
Second stage
24 tonnes
of fuel,
burns for
72 secs
Cayenne
French Guiana
First stage
88 tonnes
of fuel,
burns for
107 secs
SURINAME
DETAIL
BRAZIL
ivan semeniuk and JOHN SOPINSKI/THE GLOBE AND MAIL
SOURCE: ghgsat; european space agency; nasa; graphic news
Dr. Germain said he watched the launch from home while on a zoom call with his entire team. About 45 minutes later, flight controllers for the European-led launch confirmed that the satellite had been successfully deployed into its 550 kilometre-high orbit. Dr. Germain added that he is even more excited to see the first data from Iris, expected in the next few weeks.
The successful deployment marks a key milestone for the Canadian aerospace firm, which is seeking to become the world’s eyes in the sky for monitoring greenhouse gasses space, including methane and carbon dioxide which together account for more than 90 per cent of emissions.
The company launched its first satellite, dubbed Claire, in 2016. The mission, which is still in orbit, has served as a proof of concept for greenhouse detection from space. Claire was built to detect both methane and carbon dioxide using a sensitive spectrometer. It made news in January 2019 when it spotted a giant and previously unknown plume of methane leaking from an oil and gas field in Turkmenistan. When the leak was stopped, the impact in terms of greenhouse gas emissions was equivalent to removing one million cars from the road, Dr. Germain said.
GAS SPOTTING
A spectroscope image shows methane gas escaping from an oil and gas facility in the
southwestern U.S. The image was taken by Claire, a demonstration satellite built in Canada
by GHGSat and launched in 2016. With its latest satellite, Iris, the company aims to improve
on this performance and provide customers with accurate monitoring of methane emis-
sions from space.
Parts per billion*
610
550
490
430
370
0
125
310
METRES
PERMIAN BASIN
*CH4 column averaged
concentration in excess
of background level.
0
2
KILOMETRES
IVAN SEMENIUK AND JOHN SOPINSKI/THE GLOBE AND MAIL, SOURCE: GHGSAT
Iris will focus exclusively on methane and was designed to have a view that is ten times sharper for pinpointing precisely where the gas is escaping. While not as large a contributor to global warming as carbon dioxide, monitoring data suggests that over half of all emissions of the gas are unaccounted for, making it attractive low hanging fruit in the effort to curb emissions.
“There’s big interest the business community in getting a handle on that,” said Dr. Germain, who added that he has a full slate of customers waiting for data and a long list of sites for Iris to look at.
That will start shortly once the spacecraft has gone through its initial check out.
In addition to Iris, two Canadian microsatellites were also launched carried into space on the same rocket. One is ESAIL, a device built to track marine shipping traffic and operated by exacdtEarth of Cambridge, Ont. The other is a demonstration satellite for communications technology called TARS developed by Kepler Communications Inc. of Toronto.
