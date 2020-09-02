Canadian satellite embarks on mission to monitor greenhouse gas emissions from space

Open this photo in gallery The methane-detecting satellite Iris, built by Montreal's GHGSat Inc, is seen in a clean room photo with its sensitive spectrometer covered by a protective lens cap. Handout

A Canadian satellite has begun its long-awaited mission to scour the world for stray industrial emissions of methane gas, a contributor to climate change.

The microwave over-size probe, nicknamed Iris, lifted off from its launch site near Korou, French Guiana at 9:51 pm ET on Wednesday evening. As one of 53 small satellites from 13 countries packed into the Arianespace Vega launch vehicle, Iris had plenty of company on its way to orbit. The megalaunch had originally been set for March but was delayed, first by the COVID-19 lockdown and then by poor weather conditions starting in June. Earlier this week, another launch attempt was cancelled because a Pacific typhoon threatened a South Korean tracking station.

But for Stéphane Germain, CEO of GHGSat Inc., the Montreal-based company that built Iris, the many delays and long months of waiting melted away quickly in the brilliant glare of the rocket’s exhaust.

“We’re so excited to see Iris finally on her way,” Dr. Germain said minutes after the launch. “This has been an exercise in patience for us.”

HEADING TO SPACE, LOOKING TO EARTH The 'Iris' microsatellite built by Canadian company GHGSat is designed to detect methane gas escaping from industrial sites around the world. It was launched together with 52 other small satellites. Arianespace Vega launch vehicle GHGSat-C1 'Iris' microsatellite Payload for Flight VV16 (756kg) 53 small satellites UHF antennas Optical downlink Radiator Auxiliary camera Imaging spectrometer Solar panels Fourth stage Iris facts Weight: 16kg Size: 20cm x 30cm x 40cm 30m Spatial resolution: <25m Field of view: 12km x 12km Third stage Kourou Vega launch site Second stage Cayenne French Guiana First stage SURINAME DETAIL BRAZIL

Dr. Germain said he watched the launch from home while on a zoom call with his entire team. About 45 minutes later, flight controllers for the European-led launch confirmed that the satellite had been successfully deployed into its 550 kilometre-high orbit. Dr. Germain added that he is even more excited to see the first data from Iris, expected in the next few weeks.

The successful deployment marks a key milestone for the Canadian aerospace firm, which is seeking to become the world’s eyes in the sky for monitoring greenhouse gasses space, including methane and carbon dioxide which together account for more than 90 per cent of emissions.

The company launched its first satellite, dubbed Claire, in 2016. The mission, which is still in orbit, has served as a proof of concept for greenhouse detection from space. Claire was built to detect both methane and carbon dioxide using a sensitive spectrometer. It made news in January 2019 when it spotted a giant and previously unknown plume of methane leaking from an oil and gas field in Turkmenistan. When the leak was stopped, the impact in terms of greenhouse gas emissions was equivalent to removing one million cars from the road, Dr. Germain said.

GAS SPOTTING ​A spectroscope image shows methane gas escaping from an oil and gas facility in the southwestern U.S. The image was taken by Claire, a demonstration satellite built in Canada by GHGSat and launched in 2016. With its latest satellite, Iris, the company aims to improve on this performance and provide customers with accurate monitoring of methane emissions from space. Parts per billion* 610 550 490 430 370 0 125 310 METRES PERMIAN BASIN *CH4 column averaged concentration in excess of background level. 0 2 KILOMETRES

Iris will focus exclusively on methane and was designed to have a view that is ten times sharper for pinpointing precisely where the gas is escaping. While not as large a contributor to global warming as carbon dioxide, monitoring data suggests that over half of all emissions of the gas are unaccounted for, making it attractive low hanging fruit in the effort to curb emissions.

“There’s big interest the business community in getting a handle on that,” said Dr. Germain, who added that he has a full slate of customers waiting for data and a long list of sites for Iris to look at.

That will start shortly once the spacecraft has gone through its initial check out.

In addition to Iris, two Canadian microsatellites were also launched carried into space on the same rocket. One is ESAIL, a device built to track marine shipping traffic and operated by exacdtEarth of Cambridge, Ont. The other is a demonstration satellite for communications technology called TARS developed by Kepler Communications Inc. of Toronto.

