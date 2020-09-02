 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); }

Canada

Register
AdChoices

Canadian satellite embarks on mission to monitor greenhouse gas emissions from space

Ivan SemeniukScience Reporter
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

The methane-detecting satellite Iris, built by Montreal's GHGSat Inc, is seen in a clean room photo with its sensitive spectrometer covered by a protective lens cap.

Handout

A Canadian satellite has begun its long-awaited mission to scour the world for stray industrial emissions of methane gas, a contributor to climate change.

The microwave over-size probe, nicknamed Iris, lifted off from its launch site near Korou, French Guiana at 9:51 pm ET on Wednesday evening. As one of 53 small satellites from 13 countries packed into the Arianespace Vega launch vehicle, Iris had plenty of company on its way to orbit. The megalaunch had originally been set for March but was delayed, first by the COVID-19 lockdown and then by poor weather conditions starting in June. Earlier this week, another launch attempt was cancelled because a Pacific typhoon threatened a South Korean tracking station.

But for Stéphane Germain, CEO of GHGSat Inc., the Montreal-based company that built Iris, the many delays and long months of waiting melted away quickly in the brilliant glare of the rocket’s exhaust.

Story continues below advertisement

“We’re so excited to see Iris finally on her way,” Dr. Germain said minutes after the launch. “This has been an exercise in patience for us.”

HEADING TO SPACE, LOOKING TO EARTH

The ‘Iris’ microsatellite built by Canadian company

GHGSat is designed to detect methane gas escaping from

industrial sites around the world. It was launched

together with 52 other small satellites.

Arianespace Vega launch vehicle

GHGSat-C1 ‘Iris’

microsatellite

Payload for Flight VV16

(756kg) 53 small

satellites

UHF

antennas

Optical

downlink

Radiator

Auxiliary

camera

Imaging

spectrometer

Solar panels

Fourth stage

Iris facts

Weight: 16kg

Size: 20cm x 30cm x 40cm

30m

Spatial resolution: <25m

Field of view: 12km x 12km

Third stage

Kourou Vega

launch site

Second stage

Cayenne

French Guiana

First stage

SURINAME

DETAIL

BRAZIL

ivan semeniuk and JOHN SOPINSKI/THE GLOBE AND

MAIL SOURCE: ghgsat; european space agency;

nasa; graphic news

HEADING TO SPACE, LOOKING TO EARTH

The ‘Iris’ microsatellite built by Canadian company GHGSat

is designed to detect methane gas escaping from industrial

sites around the world. It was launched together with 52

other small satellites.

Arianespace Vega launch vehicle

GHGSat-C1 ‘Iris’

microsatellite

Payload for Flight VV16

(756kg) 53 small

satellites

UHF

antennas

Optical

downlink

Radiator

Auxiliary

camera

Imaging

spectrometer

Solar panels

Fourth stage

Can launch

multiple

satellites into

different orbits

Iris facts

Weight: 16kg

Size: 20cm x 30cm x 40cm

30m

Spatial resolution: <25m

Field of view: 12km x 12km

Third stage

10 tonnes of fuel,

burns for 117 secs

Atlantic Ocean

Kourou Vega

launch site

Second stage

24 tonnes

of fuel,

burns for

72 secs

Cayenne

French Guiana

First stage

88 tonnes

of fuel,

burns for

107 secs

SURINAME

DETAIL

BRAZIL

ivan semeniuk and JOHN SOPINSKI/THE GLOBE AND MAIL

SOURCE: ghgsat; european space agency;

nasa; graphic news

HEADING TO SPACE, LOOKING TO EARTH

The ‘Iris’ microsatellite built by Canadian company GHGSat is designed to detect

methane gas escaping from industrial sites around the world. It was launched

together with 52 other small satellites.

Arianespace Vega launch vehicle

GHGSat-C1 ‘Iris’

microsatellite

Payload for Flight VV16

(756kg) 53 small

satellites

UHF

antennas

Optical

downlink

Radiator

Auxiliary

camera

Imaging

spectrometer

Solar panels

Fourth stage

Can launch

multiple

satellites into

different orbits

Iris facts

Weight: 16kg

Size: 20cm x 30cm x 40cm

30m

Spatial resolution: <25m

Field of view: 12km x 12km

Third stage

10 tonnes of fuel,

burns for 117 secs

Atlantic Ocean

Kourou Vega

launch site

Second stage

24 tonnes

of fuel,

burns for

72 secs

Cayenne

French Guiana

First stage

88 tonnes

of fuel,

burns for

107 secs

SURINAME

DETAIL

BRAZIL

ivan semeniuk and JOHN SOPINSKI/THE GLOBE AND MAIL

SOURCE: ghgsat; european space agency; nasa; graphic news

Dr. Germain said he watched the launch from home while on a zoom call with his entire team. About 45 minutes later, flight controllers for the European-led launch confirmed that the satellite had been successfully deployed into its 550 kilometre-high orbit. Dr. Germain added that he is even more excited to see the first data from Iris, expected in the next few weeks.

The successful deployment marks a key milestone for the Canadian aerospace firm, which is seeking to become the world’s eyes in the sky for monitoring greenhouse gasses space, including methane and carbon dioxide which together account for more than 90 per cent of emissions.

The company launched its first satellite, dubbed Claire, in 2016. The mission, which is still in orbit, has served as a proof of concept for greenhouse detection from space. Claire was built to detect both methane and carbon dioxide using a sensitive spectrometer. It made news in January 2019 when it spotted a giant and previously unknown plume of methane leaking from an oil and gas field in Turkmenistan. When the leak was stopped, the impact in terms of greenhouse gas emissions was equivalent to removing one million cars from the road, Dr. Germain said.

GAS SPOTTING

​A spectroscope image shows methane gas

escaping from an oil and gas facility in the

southwestern U.S. The image was taken by

Claire, a demonstration satellite built in Canada

by GHGSat and launched in 2016. With its latest

satellite, Iris, the company aims to improve on

this performance and provide customers with

accurate monitoring of methane emissions from

space.

Parts per billion*

610

550

490

430

370

0

125

310

METRES

PERMIAN BASIN

*CH4 column averaged

concentration in excess

of background level.

0

2

KILOMETRES

IVAN SEMENIUK AND JOHN SOPINSKI/THE GLOBE

AND MAILSOURCE: GHGSAT

GAS SPOTTING

​A spectroscope image shows methane gas escaping

from an oil and gas facility in the southwestern U.S. The

image was taken by Claire, a demonstration satellite built

in Canada by GHGSat and launched in 2016. With its

latest satellite, Iris, the company aims to improve on this

performance and provide customers with accurate moni-

toring of methane emissions from space.

Parts per billion*

610

550

490

430

370

0

125

310

METRES

PERMIAN BASIN

*CH4 column averaged

concentration in excess

of background level.

0

2

KILOMETRES

IVAN SEMENIUK AND JOHN SOPINSKI/THE GLOBE AND MAIL

SOURCE: GHGSAT

GAS SPOTTING

​A spectroscope image shows methane gas escaping from an oil and gas facility in the

southwestern U.S. The image was taken by Claire, a demonstration satellite built in Canada

by GHGSat and launched in 2016. With its latest satellite, Iris, the company aims to improve

on this performance and provide customers with accurate monitoring of methane emis-

sions from space.

Parts per billion*

610

550

490

430

370

0

125

310

METRES

PERMIAN BASIN

*CH4 column averaged

concentration in excess

of background level.

0

2

KILOMETRES

IVAN SEMENIUK AND JOHN SOPINSKI/THE GLOBE AND MAIL, SOURCE: GHGSAT

Iris will focus exclusively on methane and was designed to have a view that is ten times sharper for pinpointing precisely where the gas is escaping. While not as large a contributor to global warming as carbon dioxide, monitoring data suggests that over half of all emissions of the gas are unaccounted for, making it attractive low hanging fruit in the effort to curb emissions.

“There’s big interest the business community in getting a handle on that,” said Dr. Germain, who added that he has a full slate of customers waiting for data and a long list of sites for Iris to look at.

That will start shortly once the spacecraft has gone through its initial check out.

Story continues below advertisement

In addition to Iris, two Canadian microsatellites were also launched carried into space on the same rocket. One is ESAIL, a device built to track marine shipping traffic and operated by exacdtEarth of Cambridge, Ont. The other is a demonstration satellite for communications technology called TARS developed by Kepler Communications Inc. of Toronto.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.

Follow related topics

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies