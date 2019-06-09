 Skip to main content

Canada Canadian shot dead during attempted robbery in Sint Maarten, police say

Subscribe Register My account My account AdChoices

Canadian shot dead during attempted robbery in Sint Maarten, police say

Sint Maarten
The Canadian Press
For Subscribers

Global Affairs Canada says a Canadian citizen has died after an incident in Sint Maarten.

The agency says the Canadian was pronounced dead in Florida, but declined to provide further information.

Sint Maarten police have said in a news release that a Canadian man was shot on Wednesday night after a robbery.

Story continues below advertisement

They said the man was walking with his daughter when they were approached by a suspect who attempted to steal from them.

Police said after a brief struggle, the man was shot and the suspect fled the scene in a vehicle.

They also said the man was flown abroad for medical treatment.

Sint Maarten police say there is no suspect description and they are asking for witnesses to come forward.

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments are closed

We have closed comments on this story for legal reasons or for abuse. For more information on our commenting policies and how our community-based moderation works, please read our Community Guidelines and our Terms and Conditions.

Cannabis pro newsletter