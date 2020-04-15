 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Canadian snowbird living in his car after being turned away at bridge to PEI due to COVID-19 restrictions

FREDERICTON
The Canadian Press
Open this photo in gallery

An RCMP vehicle sits in front of the Confederation Bridge as a vehicle passes under a sign for a COVID-19 checkpoint, on April 2, 2020.

JOHN MORRIS/The Associated Press

A Canadian snowbird, who just drove from Florida to Prince Edward Island, finds himself living in his car after being turned away by officials at the Confederation Bridge because of COVID-19 restrictions.

Barry Humberstone has owned a home in Northport, PEI, for less than a year, after moving there from Georgetown, Ont., but has spent the last six months in Florida with his American girlfriend.

Humberstone says he was denied entry to the Island because his driver’s licence and car registration are still from Ontario – something he admits he should have changed sooner.

The 60-year-old says the home on the Island is his principle residence, not a cottage, and he has a truck in his garage in Northport that has PEI plates.

Humberstone says he is now driving to Ontario because he has family there, but wants to return to the Island where all his winter clothes are stored.

He says he and his girlfriend have contacted the premier’s office but have yet to get a reply. The government did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

